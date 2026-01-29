Fighter fame Rishabh Sawhney honours his 'Guru' Siddharth Anand, says this about Hrithik Roshan: 'He showed me what...'

He also acknowledged the impact of working closely with Hrithik Roshan, noting how it reshaped his understanding of true stardom, while the early belief shown by casting director Mukesh Chhabra gave him the confidence to fully own his journey.

As Fighter completes two years, Rishabh Sawhney marked the milestone not with a loud celebration, but with a deeply moving reflection on gratitude, belief, and the journey that changed his life. His heartfelt social media post reads less like a career update and more like a note of faith — dedicated to outsiders, dreamers, and the quiet magic that guides those who dare to believe.

“This story is about gratitude and a little bit of magic,” Rishabh shared, dedicating his words to every outsider who believes that making it to the big screen is impossible. At the heart of his reflection lies the Indian tradition of the Guru, whom he places equal to — or even above — God. Acknowledging filmmaker Siddharth Anand as that guiding force, he wrote, “@s1danand, you’ve been that person for me.”

Looking back, Rishabh recalled how what seemed like just another audition call turned into the most defining chapter of his life. That audition led to a long, meaningful conversation with Siddharth Anand — one that culminated in him being cast as the antagonist in Fighter, a role that would become his breakout moment. The experience, he says, taught him far more than performance alone.



From observing filmmaking at its highest level to learning leadership and composure under pressure, Rishabh describes the journey as transformative. “The whole experience of working with him and just getting to observe him do his magic taught me so much about films, leadership, and how to be calm even in the most stressful environment,” he shared, expressing deep gratitude for the opportunity, trust, and learning.

He also acknowledged the impact of working closely with Hrithik Roshan, noting how it reshaped his understanding of true stardom, while the early belief shown by casting director Mukesh Chhabra gave him the confidence to fully own his journey.

What stands out most is the generosity and humility with which Rishabh shares his success. Breaking the stereotype often associated with on-screen antagonists, he emerges as grounded, reflective, and deeply encouraging. His message to fellow dreamers is simple yet powerful: “Go for it. Relentlessly. Without doubting yourself for a second. Everything is possible if you believe.”

More than a two-year anniversary post, Rishabh Sawhney’s reflection stands as a testament to gratitude, perseverance, and faith in the journey — a reminder that with belief, guidance, and relentless effort, dreams do find their way to the big screen.