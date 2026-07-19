FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Antonio Banderas backs Spain, calls Argentina 'brother people'

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will be played between Argentina and Spain on July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will mark the end of the first-ever 48-team World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina has gripped football fans around the globe, with actor Antonio Banderas sharing an emotional message ahead of the highly anticipated showdown. Throwing his weight behind his home nation, Spain, the Spanish star also expressed his longstanding admiration for Argentina, hoping that the blockbuster encounter would embody the spirit of friendship and mutual respect. The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will be played between Argentina and Spain on July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will mark the end of the first-ever 48-team World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Ahead of Sunday's final, the Pain and Glory actor posted a heartfelt note on his X and Instagram, saying that while he wanted Spain to emerge victorious, he also hoped the beautiful game would strengthen the bond between the two countries. Calling Spain and Argentina "two brother peoples," Banderas wrote, "Hello friends. Today is the final of the FIFA World Cup. Naturally, I want Spain to win, but also soccer and everything that unites our two countries. For a while, Spain and Argentina will be rivals. Afterwards they will return to being what they have always been to me: two brother peoples."

He also spoke about his close connection with Argentina. Saying he would continue to admire the country's artists, footballers and his many friends there, Banderas wrote, "It might sound silly to say this, but I feel the need to express that, whatever happens, I will continue to admire the immense Argentine artists with whom I have had the privilege of working, I will continue to admire their soccer players and, of course, I will continue to love my many friends from Argentina and an entire country to which I feel deeply connected."

"Sport has that wonderful ability to pit us against each other without dividing us, to compete without ceasing to respect each other and to remind us that true victory should never belong to hate, but to admiration. May the best team win. And may we all, when the referee signals the end, celebrate something much more important than a result: the friendship between two countries that speak the same language, and the opportunity that life gives us through the good conduct of players and fans to set an example, to take pride and to make the Hispanic communities around the world shine. If it is so, we will both have won that final," Antonio concluded.

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