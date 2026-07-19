FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Delhi News: Sonam Wangchuk Calls July 20 March India's Second Freedom Movement

Delhi News: Sonam Wangchuk Calls July 20 March India's Second Freedom Movement

Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli congratulate Skyroot Aerospace on Vikram-1 launch: 'India reaching for the stars and delivering'

Mahesh, Chiranjeevi, Rajamouli congratulate Skyroot Aerospace on Vikram-1 launch

All Party Meet: Opposition Stages Walkout Over Invite To 20 Rebel TMC MPs

All Party Meet: Opposition Stages Walkout Over Invite To 20 Rebel TMC MPs

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Antonio Banderas backs Spain, calls Argentina 'brother people'

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will be played between Argentina and Spain on July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will mark the end of the first-ever 48-team World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 19, 2026, 09:03 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Antonio Banderas backs Spain, calls Argentina 'brother people'
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Spain vs Argentina
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina has gripped football fans around the globe, with actor Antonio Banderas sharing an emotional message ahead of the highly anticipated showdown. Throwing his weight behind his home nation, Spain, the Spanish star also expressed his longstanding admiration for Argentina, hoping that the blockbuster encounter would embody the spirit of friendship and mutual respect. The FIFA World Cup 2026 final will be played between Argentina and Spain on July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will mark the end of the first-ever 48-team World Cup, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. 

Ahead of Sunday's final, the Pain and Glory actor posted a heartfelt note on his X and Instagram, saying that while he wanted Spain to emerge victorious, he also hoped the beautiful game would strengthen the bond between the two countries. Calling Spain and Argentina "two brother peoples," Banderas wrote, "Hello friends. Today is the final of the FIFA World Cup. Naturally, I want Spain to win, but also soccer and everything that unites our two countries. For a while, Spain and Argentina will be rivals. Afterwards they will return to being what they have always been to me: two brother peoples."

He also spoke about his close connection with Argentina. Saying he would continue to admire the country's artists, footballers and his many friends there, Banderas wrote, "It might sound silly to say this, but I feel the need to express that, whatever happens, I will continue to admire the immense Argentine artists with whom I have had the privilege of working, I will continue to admire their soccer players and, of course, I will continue to love my many friends from Argentina and an entire country to which I feel deeply connected."

"Sport has that wonderful ability to pit us against each other without dividing us, to compete without ceasing to respect each other and to remind us that true victory should never belong to hate, but to admiration. May the best team win. And may we all, when the referee signals the end, celebrate something much more important than a result: the friendship between two countries that speak the same language, and the opportunity that life gives us through the good conduct of players and fans to set an example, to take pride and to make the Hispanic communities around the world shine. If it is so, we will both have won that final," Antonio concluded.

READ | FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Shakira, BTS, Madonna, Justin Bieber to perform in historic halftime show

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CJP's Parliament march: Delhi Police says no permission sought, warns of action against protesters
CJP protest march: Delhi Police warns of action as no permission given
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Antonio Banderas backs Spain, calls Argentina 'brother people'
FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Antonio Banderas backs Spain against Argentina
Mahesh Babu, Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli congratulate Skyroot Aerospace on Vikram-1 launch: 'India reaching for the stars and delivering'
Mahesh, Chiranjeevi, Rajamouli congratulate Skyroot Aerospace on Vikram-1 launch
Dhanush pens emotional note after winning two National Film Awards for Raayan, Captain Miller: 'Humbled and overwhelmed'
Dhanush reacts after winning two National Film Awards for Raayan, Captain Miller
Who is Barkha Trehan? Men's rights activist in spotlight after hurling ink at CJP's Abhijeet Dipke
Barkha Trehan: Men's rights activist who threw ink at CJP's Dipke
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement