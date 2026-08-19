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'Felt like suicide...': Raj Kundra recalls darkest moment in jail after hearing Shilpa Shetty wanted divorce

Raj Kundra stated that false 2021 divorce rumors while in Arthur Road Jail made him suicidal. He lost 17–18 kg surviving on Parle-G and water for 63 days, calling the frame-up a planned attack.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Aug 19, 2026, 11:06 AM IST

'Felt like suicide...': Raj Kundra recalls darkest moment in jail after hearing Shilpa Shetty wanted divorce
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Businessman Raj Kundra has spoken about one of the toughest times in jail in 2021. He said reports claiming his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty, was divorcing him left him shattered. “Genuinely felt like suicide kar du,” he told ABP.

What Raj Kundra said about the divorce reports

In July 2021, Raj Kundra was taken into custody on suspicion of making and distributing pornographic movies. In September 2021, he was granted bail. He remembered his stint in Arthur Road Jail years later. He claimed that while he was attempting to cope in prison, he came across media headlines stating that "Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra ko chhod rahi hai, divorce de rahi hai."

He claimed that the news had a profound impact on him. That night, he was unable to fall asleep and began to doubt his life. He remarked, "Bohot toota hoon, I was managing." He went on to say that he felt like taking his own life and that his wife and family were everything to him. He had a phone conversation with Shilpa the following day. Raj claims that she assured him the reports were untrue and "rubbish." She claimed to have trusted him and to be with him.

Life in Arthur Road jail

Raj also discussed circumstances in jail. He claimed that eating the dish was somewhat challenging. He claimed to have largely survived on water and Parle-G cookies for 63 days. He stated that at that time, he shed about 17 or 18 kg.

Also read: Prakash Raj celebrates Abhijeet Dipke's Cockroach Janta Party's iconic victory in school protest: 'Dimaagi bano...'

Raj calls it a 'planned attack'

Raj went on to say that he thinks what happened to him was a "planned attack." He claimed to have sent a letter requesting action in the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).2009 saw the marriage of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty. The couple has two kids.

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