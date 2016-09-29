Fawad Khan who? Asks director Nitin Kakkar

It’s not uncommon to come across rumours of an actor signing a film and then the actor going on record later to deny the same. But we must say we were more than a little shocked when director Nitin Kakkar, who had just a few days ago gone on record to tell us that he’s signed Fawad Khan for his next, did a volte face and completely denied doing the same.

The director, of Filmistan fame, was quoted in an interview saying that he doesn’t know who is spreading these rumours. Well, let’s refresh his memory. It was at the screening of a short film that he met our colleague and told him that he has signed Fawad for the Salman Khan production, which is an urbane love story.

Now, whether this volte face has anything to do with the ban that some people are seeking on Pakistani artistes in India, is anyone’s guess. For the director, we recommend, a spoon of chawanprash every morning. Might help improve the memory.