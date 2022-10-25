Fawad Khan starrer The Legend of Maula Jatt becomes first Pakistani film to enter Rs 100 crore club

The Legend of Maula Jatt/Fawad Khan Instagram

The action-drama Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt, starring Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malik in the lead roles, continues to shatter box office records worldwide as now it has become the first Pakistani film to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

Fawad Khan, who has appeared in three Bollywood films namely Khoobsurat, Kapoor & Sons, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, shared the news on his Instagram account with the special announcement poster and wrote, "Joining the 100 Crore Club #TheLegendOfMaulaJatt in cinemas now, book your tickets today!".

The Bilal Lashari directorial is being appreciated by the audience for its directon, acting, music, action sequences, visual effects, and background score. It is a reboot of the 1979 classic Maula Jatt starring Sultan Rahi and Mustafa Qureshi as the protagonist Maula and the antagonist Noori respectively.



In an interview with Forbes, Fawad revealed that he had to be hospitalised due to the intense physical transformation he was going through while preparing to play the titular character. He said to the portal, "The time at the gym was especially insane but because he is not exactly an Adonis, or a sculpted version of a Greek god, I could manage well. Maula Jatta is more of an ‘akhade ka pahalwan’ and it made the job easier. I did not have to worry much because it was a character that plays in the mud and does not give two hoots about hygiene. I did not need frequent makeup touch ups."

He continued, "But the physical transformation was not easy, I ended up in a hospital, the stress and fatigue reflected in my health. I could not not sustain the physical transformation. There was a bit of damage but I recovered. The real difficulty was talking in Punjabi, but I also had a great team to help."