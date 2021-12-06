Fawad Khan sings Kishore Kumar’s ‘Dilbar Mere’ in Dubai -WATCH viral video

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, who is celebrating his 40th birthday in Dubai, sang Kishore Kumar’s famous song ‘Dilbar Mere’ while sitting on the steps of the yatch. The video of the same has been doing rounds on social media.

Fawad Khan opted for a black sweater, blue pants on the occasion of his 40th birthday. He can be heard singing ‘Dilbar Mere’ in the video, meanwhile, people around him captured the moment. The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. In no time, the video went viral, number of people commented on it.

One of the Instagram users wrote, “Fawad ohh actually I spotted Sanam standing there. Wooh #ZGH,” while another person mentioned, “Stylish....classy...sophisticated.... this man is all hearts.” The third Instagram user commented, “Hope to see him work here soon......”

Watch video:

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor had praised the actor and said, “I am a big admirer of Fawad as a talent. His role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil added so much of dignity and so much of an impact. He was kind enough to do it as it was like a guest appearance, it wasn't a big part. It was unfortunate that due to the political climate Fawad had to bear the brunt. But he is someone who I admire and I also connected to him as a friend. I would love to do a film with him where we can share the screen space for a longer time.”

He further said, “I loved his part in Kapoor and Sons. My parents are his fans. My mother is borderline obsessed with Fawad, she has been watching serials like Humsafar.”