Fawad Khan's The Legend Of Maula outshines SS Rajamouli's RRR in UK, Indians ask makers to count global collection

Credit: maulajattofficial/Instagram

Fawad Khan’s film The Legend of Maula Jatt has been receiving positive reviews ever since it was released. Every day, the film is making headlines with its achievements. Now, as per the media reports, it has beaten SS Rajamouli’s film RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan at the box office in the UK.

The makers of The Legend of Maula took to Instagram and shared Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan starrer has crossed SS Rajamouli’s film’s lifetime business in UK. They wrote, “Another day, another achievement! The Legend of Maula Jatt beats the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2022, RRR’s lifetime business in just 17 days in UK! #TheLegendOfMaulaJatt in cinemas now, book your tickets today!”

Take a look:

As soon as this news went viral, Indians started reacting to it. One of them wrote, “U even know the lifetime collection of RRR u ignorant PR team 1127 crores INR Pakistani me around 2500 crore Rupees.” The second one said, “What about the worldwide collection.” The third person commented, “Fake news.”

Read|RRR: Jr NTR gets surprised after Japan's hotel staff member welcomed him with huge fan letter

Meanwhile, a section of people congratulated the makers and praised them. One of them wrote, “perfect. It is better than any Bollywood and Hollywood!.” The second one said, “watched it today in Manchester UK. It was such a treat to eyes. House was full and It felt so good to see so many aged people in the audience too. I felt so proud of Pakistani cinema. Bravo.” The thir person wrote, “aw it twice at the cinema and I have never ever watched the same movie twice at the theatre.” Another said, “orget the crores which is a big plus anyway but the quality of the film speaks for itself. It was made with a miniscule budget compared to bollywood and is still going strong. Pakistan I seriously believe has great and naturally good looking actors and they don't have to resort to using skin whitening products. They just need the financial muscle to make quality cinema just like their dramas.”

Directed by Bilal Lashari, The Legend of Maula is a remake of Yunus Malik’s iconic film Maula Jatt.