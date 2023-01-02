Fawad Khan opens up on chances of The Legend of Maula Jatt releasing in India, says 'things are a bit heated'

Fawad Khan in The Legend of Maula Jatt/File photo

The Legend of Maula Jatt, starring Fawad Khan in the titular role, has turned out to be a huge blockbuster as it became the first Pakistani film to enter the Rs 100 crore club. It was supposed to release in India on December 30 but has been postponed indefinitely due to opposition from several political parties led by Maharashtra Navanirman Sena.

In a recent interview with CNN, the Khoobsurat actor opened up on the possibility of his film releasing in India as he told the portal, "That would be great, obviously. If it were to happen, it’s a great way to handshake. It is kind of like those sweets and delights we send across to one another on Eid and Diwali. Films and music is that kind of exchange. But things are a bit heated still, let’s see. I’ve heard it may release and it may not. So, let us see."

In an earlier interview with Forbes, Fawad revealed that he had to be hospitalised due to the intense physical transformation while preparing to play the titular character. He said to the portal, "The time at the gym was especially insane but because he is not exactly an Adonis, or a sculpted version of a Greek god, I could manage well. Maula Jatta is more of an ‘akhade ka pahalwan’ and it made the job easier. I did not have to worry much because it was a character that plays in the mud and does not give two hoots about hygiene. I did not need frequent makeup touch-ups."

He continued, "But the physical transformation was not easy, I ended up in a hospital, and the stress and fatigue reflected in my health. I could not sustain the physical transformation. There was a bit of damage but I recovered. The real difficulty was talking in Punjabi, but I also had a great team to help."



