Fawad Khan gets criticised for being judge in Pakistan Idol Season 2, here’s why he is selected

While Fawad’s judging role on Pakistan Idol has sparked a heated debate, the controversy reflects a generational divide, with younger fans more familiar with Fawad's acting career, while older fans remember his music roots.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 23, 2025, 05:25 PM IST

Fawad Khan gets criticised for being judge in Pakistan Idol Season 2, here’s why he is selected
Fawad Khan, as a judge on Pakistan Idol Season 2, along with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Bilal Maqsood, and Zeb Bangash, is targeted for evaluating aspiring singers arguably without the formal musical training. Unfamiliar with his work as the lead singer, the younger crowd,  including former playback singer Humaira Arsha,d have been slamming the Pakistani actor for beinga  judge on the reality show. 

Why is Fawad Khan cast as a judge on Pakistan Idol Season 2?

Not many know, but Fawad was the lead vocalist for the popular rock band Entity Paradigm (EP), before he became actor. His band was part of Pakistan's rock revolution in the 2000s and won the first season of Pepsi Battle of the Bands. His songs, ‘Waqt,’ ‘Hamesha,’ and ‘Kahan Hai Tu’ became especially popular among Pakistani youth. Throughout his time with EP, Khan performed in over 250 shows across the country. Even after acting, he continues to lend his voice to musical projects. 

While Fawad’s judging role on Pakistan Idol has sparked a heated debate, the controversy reflects a generational divide, with younger fans more familiar with Fawad's acting career, while older fans remember his music roots. Many fans, particularly millennials, are defending him, highlighting his successful music career as the lead vocalist of Entity Paradigm, a prominent Pakistani rock band. Some argued that his experience as a performer and celebrity offers valuable insight for contestants learning to navigate fame and artistic growth, not just technical musical skill. 

Also, Fawad’s global appeal attracts a broader audience, his casting generating significant publicity and online discussion. He balances the judging panel with his unique blend of music and acting experience. 

Criticism against Fawad Khan's judging on Pakistan Idol

Earlier, Humaira Arshad weighed in on the criticism online about Khan, arguing that individuals without formal musical training should not be the judge. “Judging musical talent requires years of training and deep understanding of vocals and technique,” Arshad said. “If a contestant were to ask them to demonstrate a classical taan, they simply wouldn’t be able to do it. How can someone who cannot sing evaluate those who can?” she added.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
