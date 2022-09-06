Fawad Khan announces his film MBG with former cricketer Wasim Akram

Image: Instagram

Pakistan superstar Fawad Khan is all set to share screen space with former cricketer Wasim Akram in a film titled Money Bank Guarantee (MBG). On Tuesday, Fawad took to Instagram and shared the film’s poster. "Unveiling the first look of our next movie Money Back Guarantee - MBG," he captioned the post.

The film is helmed by Faisal Qureshi. Fawad also informed that an official teaser of MBG will be out on September 9 at 10 a.m.S haniera Akram, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omar, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Shayan Khan, Mani, Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Marhoom Ahmad Bilal, Adnan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali and Aqdas Waseem are also a part of Money Bank Guarantee.

The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023. More details regarding the plot are awaited.

Apart from MBG, Fawad is also coming up with The Legend of Maula Jatt with Mahira Khan. According to Variety, this Punjabi-language remake of Yunus Malik’s 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt stars Mahira Khan (Raees) and Fawad Khan (Ms Marvel) as Maula Jatt and Mukkho, respectively.

The main focus of the movie is the legendary rivalry between Noori Natt played by Hamza Ali Abbasi, the brutal gang leader, and local hero Maula Jatt. The story has been reimagined for a global audience by Lashari, whose debut film Waar (2013) broke box office records in Pakistan.

Lashari Films and Ammara Hikmat’s Encyclopedia are the companies behind The Legend of Maula Jatt. The film will be distributed in Pakistan by renowned cinematographer and distribution strategist Nadeem Mandvivalla through his company Mandviwalla Entertainment.

READ | Priyanka Chopra plays with daughter Malti Marie in unseen photo, calls her 'my whole heart'