Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed reunite for upcoming Pakistani show Barzakh, shares new poster; fans divided over title

Barzakh-Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed

Pakistani Actor Fawad Khan who made his Bollywood debut with Shashanka Ghosh’s directional Khoobsurat also impressed fans with his charming looks and acting skills in other Bollywood movies like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Kapoor & Sons. The actor recently shared the news of his upcoming Pakistani TV show Barzakh on his Instagram account and some of the fans were not happy with the title.

Fawad Khan took his Instagram account and shared the poster of his upcoming Pakistani show Barzakh, written and directed by Asim Abbasi and wrote, “Barzakh welcomes you to the Land Of Nowhere – here love and life find a new meaning.”The actor will be collaborating with his co-star from Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Sanam Saeed for the upcoming show. The duo’s chemistry was loved and appreciated by fans in that old show and now fans can’t wait to see them together again.

Fawad Khan’s post created hype among his fans. while some expressed their excitement in the comment section, others criticized the title. One of the fans wrote, “This is gonna change the dimension, can’t wait.” Another fan wrote, “I'm sure it's going to be special. Wishing you and the entire cast all the very best. Congratulations on the screening at the @seriesmania festival in France today.” Another comment read, “Big fan of you @fawadkhan81 @ M waiting to see the series.” Another fan pointed out the Title and wrote, "Entertainment ke liye kuch bhi naam laga letey

hai. Kash ke inko barzak ki haqeeqat pata hoti (They put any name in the name of entertainment, I hope they knew the reality of Barzakh) may Allah Subhanawata'la guide us all, Ameen." Another fan wrote, "Tawbah at this ridiculous drama..!!"

The TV show is directed by Asim Abbasi who made the feature film ‘Cake’ and the drama web series ‘Churails.’ Fawad Khana and Sanam Saeed starrer is produced by Waqas Hassan & Shailja Kejriwal and will have its world premiere at the Series Mania Festival. The show will stream on ZEE5 Global.

Fawad Khan starrer is a family drama centered around an elderly man’s quest for love, “Barzakh” explores intergenerational trauma between fathers and sons. The narrative is framed within a fantastical world of supernatural beings and otherworldly events that reveal the chasms between life, death, and rebirth.

