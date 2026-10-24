Fauzi teaser: Subhash Chandra Bose tells Adolf Hitler about 'India's biggest rebel soldier' Prabhas, new release date out

Prabhas' Fauzi teaser introduces him as "India's biggest rebel soldier" fighting the British during the freedom struggle. Featuring a conversation between Subhash Chandra Bose and Adolf Hitler, the Hanu Raghavapudi-directed period action drama will release in theatres on March 19, 2027.

Prabhas is ready to take on the British Empire in his upcoming period action drama Fauzi. The makers unveiled the film's teaser on October 23, coinciding with the actor's 47th birthday, introducing him as "India's biggest rebel soldier". The glimpse also revealed that the period action war drama will hit theatres on March 19, 2027, after it was postponed from its earlier release date of December 3, 2026.

Fauzi reimagines Subhash Chandra Bose's conversation with Adolf Hitler

The teaser, titled File No 25, opens in Berlin on May 29, 1942, depicting a meeting between Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and German dictator Adolf Hitler during World War II. Their conversation establishes the backdrop of India's struggle for independence and introduces the mysterious soldier whose actions have become a challenge for the British. The teaser hints at Prabhas playing a spy, strategist and rebel warrior operating during the freedom struggle. His character uses a code inspired by the Bhagavad Gita, which proves difficult for the British to crack. The glimpse then shifts gears, showcasing the actor in a rugged military avatar amid explosive action sequences.

Prabhas promises a fierce fight against the British

One of the teaser's most striking moments features Prabhas declaring his intention to take on the British. "Abey oo firangi, main tera khoon lunga aur azaadi bhi chheen kar," he says, underlining his character's determination to fight for India's freedom. The film appears to combine historical references with fictional characters and a high-stakes espionage narrative. Its tagline, "A Battalion Who Fights Alone", further hints at the protagonist's solitary battle against colonial rule.

Fauzi release date and cast

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, best known for Sita Ramam, the film stars Imanvi opposite Prabhas. The supporting cast includes Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Jaya Prada and Bhanu Chander. Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films, Fauzi will release in theatres on March 19, 2027.

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