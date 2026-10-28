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Fauzi: Prabhas movie in big trouble, Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew demands apology, criticses makers for 'depicting History in distorted manner'

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew has expressed his disappointment in Fauzi's teaser, calling it a crime to mix History with fiction.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 28, 2026, 09:44 AM IST

Fauzi: Prabhas movie in big trouble, Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew demands apology, criticses makers for 'depicting History in distorted manner'
Stills from Fauzi teaser (Image source: Screengrab)
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The first glimpse of Prabhas' Fauzi might have excited the Rebel fans, but left Subhas Chandra Bose's family and others miffed. Soon after the teaser of Fauzi was dropped on Prabhas' on 47th birthday (October 23), netizens, politicians, and even Netaji's grandnephew have expressed major disappointment over the distortion of Historical facts and events. 

Why Fauzi teaser left netizens and Netaji's family offended 

The teaser establishes the mysterious superspy-soldier Fauzi (played by Prabhas), hyped by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to Adolf Hitler, in their secret meeting at 1942 in Berlin. Subhas Chandra is seen seeking help from Hitler to beat British colonisers. The German leader mocks his request, saying that Indians are used to servitude. Bose counters him, revealing an Indian super spy who helped Japan beat the British to gain control of Singapore. Bose even reveals to Hitler about the supercode Fauzi developed based on the Bhagavad Gita, and is currently stationed in Calcutta. The teaser ends with an injured but furious Prabhas loading a massive gun while smoking a cigarette, and unleashing his fury by firing it. The whole narrative of Bose establishing Fauzi, and the blend of History with fiction, has irked Netaji's followers, and even their family. 

Watch the Fauzi teaser

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew on Fauzi teaser 

Socio-political leader Suparno Satpathy, the great-grandson of writer Kalindi Charan Panigrahi and the grandson of the former chief minister of Odisha, Nandini Satpathy, shared the teaser of Fauzi on X (formerly Twitter), stating that mixing History with fiction is a misstep. Suparno wrote, "Dear @hanurpudi Garu, describing in one word this teaser is ‘goosebumps’ ... Mixing fiction with history isn’t a good idea …nevertheless, best wishes for the release on 19 Mar ‘2027. Netaji Zindabad!! Jai Hind!!…SS."

Also read: Shivaji Satam on BP Singh's demise, admits CID creator deserves Padma Shri: 'I learned everything from him'

Chandra Kumar, grandnephew of Netaji, re-posted Satpathy’s post on X, admitting that he's offended by the teaser. He wrote, "Mixing fiction with history is a crime. I hope @hanurpudi and his team @fauzithemovie / @MythriOfficial pull down this teaser, put out a new one, and make sure that history is not distorted.”

He also added, “Hope #Prabhas too gets to read this." The makers have not responded to the feedback yet.

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