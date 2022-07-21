Fast and Furious 9: When, where to watch Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez starrer

Photo credit: Special arrangement

Fast and Furious 9: The most recent entry in Vin Diesel's spectacular action series, Fast & Furious, "F9: The Fast Saga," will have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 12. John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Chris Ludacris Bridges, and Sung Kang, who makes an unexpected comeback in the movie, co-star with Vin in crucial roles. Fast & Furious is one of the most famous movie franchises and has a cult following all over the world. Starting on July 21, Prime subscribers in India will be able to watch the most recent episode.

The thrilling action scenes in the high-octane thriller F9: The Fast Saga are shot all over the world, including in London, Tokyo, Central America, Edinburgh, Azerbaijan, and Tbilisi. The narrative circles back to Dominic Toretto, who is compelled to postpone his retirement as Cipher, a dangerous cyber terrorist, manages to flee with the aid of Dominic's estranged brother Jakob, a global terrorist. F9: The Fast Saga is an explosive, fast-paced action movie that will have viewers on the edge of their seats, with Vin Diesel returning for another thunderous Fast & Furious franchise adventure.

For the unversed, Fast and Furious director Justin Lin announced that he will no longer direct the franchise's next instalment Fast X (Fast and Furious 10), which began filming last week. As per the report of IANS, Variety reported that the filmmaker, who co-wrote the movie`s script with Dan Mazeau, will remain involved with the project as a producer.

Lin shared the news with a statement posted to social media, which read: "With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of Fast X while remaining with the project as a producer."

He said, "Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases." The filmmaker's statement continued. "On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the FAST family."