Fashion designer, Ratul Sood, popularly known for his designs for men, passes away.

Ratul Sood, a prominent menswear designer based in Kolkata, is no more. Ratul breathed his last on October 27. Mourning his demise, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) took to Instagram and wrote, "Celebrating the legacy of Ratul Sood, a visionary fashion designer whose creativity and passion inspired many. May his soul rest in peace."

In another post, the FDCl community remembered Ratul for his "warmth", "Kindness" and "laughter". "We are deeply saddened by the loss of Ratul Sood. His warmth, kindness, and laughter touched everyone who knew him.

He will be missed dearly, and his memory will forever remain in our hearts. Rest in peace," the post read. Netizens also chimed in the comment section and prayed for the departed soul. "Om Shanti," a social media user commented. "RIP Ratul," another user wrote. "May his soul rest in peace," a netizen commented.

Ratul is survived by his wife, Kommal, and their two sons. Over the years, Ratul along with his wife created several fashionable outfit for men. He had also participated in various fashion shows including Lotus Make-Up India Fashion Week autumn/winter 2019.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us