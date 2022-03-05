Fashion designer Prasad Bidapa's son held for sending vulgar texts to pregnant actress Sanjjanaa Galrani

Karnataka police have arrested Adam Bidapa, son of celebrity fashion choreographer Prasad Bidapa, on charges of sending lewd and vulgar messages to a Kannada actress and harassing her in Bengaluru, police said on Saturday.

According to Indiranagar police, they received a complaint from Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani against Adam Bidapa for sending indecent messages to her. However, police said, Adam Bidapa has denied all allegations.



The incident has shocked people as the actress is pregnant and is seen celebrating motherhood on social media.



Police stated that the complaint says that Adam Bidapa had sent indecent messages to the actress on the night of February 25 between 10 p.m and 12 midnight. The actress has submitted WhatsApp chat proof to the police and sought legal action against the accused.



The accused, in his mid 30's, allegedly sent vulgar messages and threatened to kill her in the chat. A case has been booked under IPC Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) besides the IT Act.