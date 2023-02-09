Farzi OTT release date: When, where to watch Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer show

Farzi/File photo

The highly anticipated crime-drama web series Farzi, created by Raj & DK of The Family Man fame, stars Shahid Kapoor as the con artist in his digital debut, and the Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi plays a trigger-happy cop who will do anything to stop Shahid's character from counterfeiting currency notes.

The show was scheduled to release on Prime Video on February 10, but as per the trend of the streaming platform, Farzi was released a night earlier on February 9. So, if you are thinking about when and where to watch the show, you need to head straight to Prime Video and start your binge session now.

The eight-episode crime thriller show is told through the eyes of a clever underdog street artist attempting to thwart a system that favours the elite. Apart from Shahid and Sethupathi, the show also stars a talented ensemble consisting of Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Kubbra Sait, and Bhuvan Arora.

In an exclusive interview with DNA, the show's creators Raj & DK said that they actually wanted to make a film with Shahid but the actor asked to work with them on a web series.

"We had a draft when we were talking about another film with Shahid. We met him and we were discussing that. And he mentioned, how about a series. We asked him if he was sure he wanted to do a series and he said he really wanted to do one. He said that is where as an actor I can do a lot more. We already knew in our heads what that story will be and that he will really like it. So, it was an easy process. We told him the idea and he was on board", said Raj Nidimoru. Krishna DK added, "He is one of the first stars, literally the first star to want to get on to the web series world before it was cool."



