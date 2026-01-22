FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Farida Jalal calls Aryan Khan’s Netflix debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood ‘good but could be better’

Veteran actress Farida Jalal reviewed Aryan Khan’s Netflix debut The Bads of Bollywood, calling it 'good' but saying it 'could have been better.' She praised his fresh approach and welcomed him to the film industry, while noting the series’ humour and satire could be sharper.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 22, 2026, 11:33 AM IST

Farida Jalal calls Aryan Khan’s Netflix debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood ‘good but could be better’
Veteran actress Farida Jalal recently shared her thoughts on Aryan Khan’s directorial debut web series, The Bads of Bollywood. Aryan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, made his first foray into directing with this Netflix series. Farida particularly paid a warm welcome to the new entrant in the film industry and said, 'Welcome home! You belong here only; where else would you go?

Farida's remarks were both encouraging and constructive for the young director as she acknowledged his efforts, but at the same time, she delivered a very honest opinion, saying 'It was okay. He could have done it better, but it was good.'

About Aryan Khan’s debut series:

The Bads of Bollywood, a Netflix original, debuted in September 2025 and is a satirical comedy that sheds light on the Hindi film industry from a humorous perspective. Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba and Bobby Deol are the leading characters, accompanied by Anya Singh, Mona Singh and Manoj Pahwa in important roles. The series portrays the internal conflicts of Bollywood and the aliens' efforts to conquer the industry's barriers.

The series was well-received by viewers and was named IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Series of 2025. Critics like Farida Jalal gave a mixed review, whereby the fresh approach and satirical humour of Aryan were applauded and at the same time, it was suggested that the storytelling could have been sharper.

Farida’s upcoming projects:

The last flick where Farida got an opportunity to show her talent is the web film ‘The Great Shamsuddin Family,’ which had Kritika Kamra, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sheeba Chaddha, and Purab Kohli also in the cast. Next, she is going to be part of a movie, Vishal Bhardwaj’s O Romeo, with the lead cast including Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Disha Patani, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vikrant Massey, and Avinash Tiwary. The movie is slated for a February 13, 2026 release. Farida's candid response to Aryan Khan's first role reveals her character as a supporter while still being critical and thus helping the newbies to hone their skills and grow in the film industry.

