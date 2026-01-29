Farhan Akhtar shifts focus from Ranveer Singh's Don 3 to Alia Bhatt's Jee Le Zaraa project, here's why

Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar, is backed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. It is assumed to be the final chapter in their trilogy of friendship films, which are Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Don 3 and Jee Le Zaraa are the most anticipated releases from Farhan Akhtar's upcoming projects, with Jee Le Zaraa being his dream project, reliving Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara elements in one movie starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. While fans have been speculating endlessly for both projects, Akhtar has reportedly put the pause on Don 3 after Ranveer Singh's exit.



Why is Farhan Akhtar focusing on Jee Le Zaraa over Don 3?

According to an insider, Farhan is taking his sweet time in finding the right actor for ‘Don 3’. "Farhan feels the casting of Don is crucial. He wants to be sure about who steps into the role, and it is a longer process,” a source told Pinkvilla. Meanwhile, Farhan had decided to revive the road-trip drama starring Bollywood’s beloved trio Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. According to sources, “If the dates align, the film could finally go on floors in the second half of 2026. Creatively, everything is in place, and it’s now about managing schedules," the source added, as reported by Pinkvilla.

“Farhan has started discussions with all three actresses and is hopeful their timelines can align. Everyone is keen, it’s just about finding that common window,” added the insider.



About Jee Le Zaraa

Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar, is backed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby. It is assumed to be the final chapter in their trilogy of friendship films, which are Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The movie will also reunite the original team behind ‘Dil Chahta Hai’: Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. Starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, the film will follow a road trip of three friends across India.

On the other hand, Don 3 is the third instalment to the franchise Don, which began with Amitabh Bachchan in 1978 and was rebooted by Shah Rukh Khan in 2006, with Don 2. Excel Entertainment continues to develop the script while searching for a lead who can carry the "Don" legacy. It is being speculated that Shah Rukh Khan may come on board for Don 3, potentially on the condition that Atlee directs.