Farhan Akhtar reacts to audience's obsession with Don 3, Mirzapur 3: 'People ask me what are you doing...'

Farhan Akhtar, the producer of Mirzapur, and the director of Don 3, has opened up on audience's obsession with the two titles

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Thursday attended the trailer launch of the most-awaited third season of Mirzapur. While addressing the media, Farhan, producer of Mirzapur, expressed gratitude to the audience for showering love on the series over the years.

At the trailer launch, Farhan also hilariously shared that whenever he steps out, he is just asked about the release dates of Excel Entertainment's marquee projects, Don 3 and Mirzapur. "It's the audience that makes it a success. The credit also goes to the talent on stage, the writing team and the team at Prime Video. We are very blessed to have these people collaborate with us on the show," he said.

"Mirzapur has made a place in the hearts of the audience all across the world. Wherever I go, people ask me only three questions, one is, 'What are you doing here?', the second is 'When will Don 3 release?' and the third question which they ask me is 'When will Mirzapur 3 come?'. So, I'm very happy that Mirzapur 3 is finally happening," Farhan added.

On what fans can expect from the show, Director and Executive producer Gurmmeet Singh shared, "The first two seasons of Mirzapur proved to be game changers for the crime thriller genre in the streaming space in India. With Mirzapur 3, we strive to build on the momentum and take the narrative to a whole new level, exploring new facets and dimensions of each character's life replete with new plot twists. We are incredibly excited for fans to witness the showdown for Mirzapur's throne unfold in the new season." The new season will be out on Prime Video on July 5.

With inputs from ANI

