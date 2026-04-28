Farhan Akhtar makes first statement on Don 3 controversy after Ranveer Singh’s exit: ‘Nothing can be taken for granted’

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has addressed the ongoing fallout surrounding his much-delayed project Don 3 after actor Ranveer Singh reportedly exited the film, calling it a 'messy' but learning experience in his career.

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has addressed the ongoing fallout surrounding his much-delayed project Don 3 after actor Ranveer Singh reportedly exited the film, calling it a 'messy' but learning experience in his career.

Farhan Akhtar talked about the Don 3 controversy:

Farhan Akhtar explained his opinion about the Don 3 controversy and Ranveer Singh's departure from the movie through his recent interview. He stated that he learned a valuable lesson about filmmaking unpredictability because of the situation, which showed him that filmmakers should not assume anything about their projects until their films reach total completion. Farhan described his industry experience through his positive work relations with various partners who he collaborated throughout his entire professional life. He explained that he experienced a successful career, which had its share of challenges that he needed to handle as part of his professional development.

‘Expect the unexpected,’ says Farhan:

Farhan shared his views on how he has learned to 'expect the unexpected' in the film industry. He emphasised that projects can change direction at any stage, regardless of early commitments or approvals. According to him, the experience with Don 3 reinforced the idea that filmmaking involves constant uncertainty. He mentioned his previous successful partnerships, which included his work with actors Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta, other performers who helped him develop his favourable view of films throughout his career.

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Background of the fallout:

The controversy over Don 3 began after Ranveer Singh exited the project, reportedly causing financial losses and tensions at Excel Entertainment, co-founded by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Talks for resolution are ongoing, with no final settlement confirmed. Farhan said he remains positive, viewing such setbacks as part of filmmaking.