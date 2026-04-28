FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

End of US sanctions waiver for Chabahar Port, BRICS meeting and India-South Korea ties

Farhan Akhtar makes first statement on Don 3 controversy after Ranveer Singh’s exit: ‘Nothing can be taken for granted’

TCS Nashik Case: Did Nida Khan teach victim to wear hijab, burqa, offer namaz, keep roza?

Tabu returns to Telugu cinema after five years, will be seen opposite Nagarjuna in this film

How a New Wave of Indian Startups Is Solving Problems the Old Economy Ignored

Fire risk isn’t occasional, it’s constant: The importance of industrial fire insurance

Pakistan Army bombs university in Afghanistan, 4 students killed, 70 injured, thousands affected

Mukesh Chhabra breaks silence on 'too much' negativity for Dhurandhar, Ramayana: ‘I feel bad and scared’

Petrol, Diesel prices today, April 28, 2026: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and more

Assam AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2026 OUT: How to check result at ahsec.assam.gov.in, DigiLocker, 'UPOLOBDHA' app

  • LATEST
End of US sanctions waiver for Chabahar Port, BRICS meeting and India-South Korea ties

End of US sanctions waiver, BRICS meet and India-South Korea ties

Farhan Akhtar makes first statement on Don 3 controversy after Ranveer Singh’s exit: ‘Nothing can be taken for granted’

Farhan Akhtar makes first statement on Don 3 controversy after Ranveer Singh

TCS Nashik Case: Did Nida Khan teach victim to wear hijab, burqa, offer namaz, keep roza?

TCS Nashik Case: Did Nida Khan teach victim to wear hijab, burqa, offer namaz

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From The Family Man's Srikant Tiwari to Pataal Lok's Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video that became internet's favourite

From Srikant Tiwari to Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video

Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interiors and lush gardens

Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interi

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings, full list of teams with most wins at a single venue

IPL 2026: Full list of teams with most wins at a single venue

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Farhan Akhtar makes first statement on Don 3 controversy after Ranveer Singh’s exit: ‘Nothing can be taken for granted’

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has addressed the ongoing fallout surrounding his much-delayed project Don 3 after actor Ranveer Singh reportedly exited the film, calling it a 'messy' but learning experience in his career.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Apr 28, 2026, 11:53 AM IST

Farhan Akhtar makes first statement on Don 3 controversy after Ranveer Singh’s exit: ‘Nothing can be taken for granted’
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has addressed the ongoing fallout surrounding his much-delayed project Don 3 after actor Ranveer Singh reportedly exited the film, calling it a 'messy' but learning experience in his career.

Farhan Akhtar talked about the Don 3 controversy:

Farhan Akhtar explained his opinion about the Don 3 controversy and Ranveer Singh's departure from the movie through his recent interview. He stated that he learned a valuable lesson about filmmaking unpredictability because of the situation, which showed him that filmmakers should not assume anything about their projects until their films reach total completion. Farhan described his industry experience through his positive work relations with various partners who he collaborated throughout his entire professional life. He explained that he experienced a successful career, which had its share of challenges that he needed to handle as part of his professional development.

‘Expect the unexpected,’ says Farhan:

Farhan shared his views on how he has learned to 'expect the unexpected' in the film industry. He emphasised that projects can change direction at any stage, regardless of early commitments or approvals. According to him, the experience with Don 3 reinforced the idea that filmmaking involves constant uncertainty. He mentioned his previous successful partnerships, which included his work with actors Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta, other performers who helped him develop his favourable view of films throughout his career.

Also read: Mukesh Chhabra breaks silence on 'too much' negativity for Dhurandhar, Ramayana: ‘I feel bad and scared’

Background of the fallout:

The controversy over Don 3 began after Ranveer Singh exited the project, reportedly causing financial losses and tensions at Excel Entertainment, co-founded by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Talks for resolution are ongoing, with no final settlement confirmed. Farhan said he remains positive, viewing such setbacks as part of filmmaking.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
End of US sanctions waiver for Chabahar Port, BRICS meeting and India-South Korea ties
End of US sanctions waiver, BRICS meet and India-South Korea ties
Farhan Akhtar makes first statement on Don 3 controversy after Ranveer Singh’s exit: ‘Nothing can be taken for granted’
Farhan Akhtar makes first statement on Don 3 controversy after Ranveer Singh
TCS Nashik Case: Did Nida Khan teach victim to wear hijab, burqa, offer namaz, keep roza?
TCS Nashik Case: Did Nida Khan teach victim to wear hijab, burqa, offer namaz
Tabu returns to Telugu cinema after five years, will be seen opposite Nagarjuna in this film
Tabu returns to Telugu cinema after five years, will be seen opposite Nagarjuna
How a New Wave of Indian Startups Is Solving Problems the Old Economy Ignored
How a New Wave of Indian Startups Is Solving Problems the Old Economy Ignored
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From The Family Man's Srikant Tiwari to Pataal Lok's Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video that became internet's favourite
From Srikant Tiwari to Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video
Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interiors and lush gardens
Inside Ajay Jadeja’s royal Jamnagar home: Vintage artefacts, darbar-style interi
IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians to Chennai Super Kings, full list of teams with most wins at a single venue
IPL 2026: Full list of teams with most wins at a single venue
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Raghav Chadha joins BJP: A look at his education, career, net worth
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGINALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement