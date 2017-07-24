Farhan Akhar is a Bhojpuri prisoner in 'Lucknow Central'

Lucknow Central?

The first look of Farhan Akhtar?s upcoming movie ?Lucknow Central? is out and it looks really interesting.

The film?s lead star Farhan Akhtar shared the first look of the movie on Twitter.

He took to Twitter and wrote, ?Ye hai Kishan Mohan Girhotra .. jail mein isse ???? bulaate hain. #LucknowCentral #firstlook #15september2017. Ye hai Kishan Mohan Girhotra .. jail mein isse ????bulaate hain. #LucknowCentral #firstlook #15september2017.?

In the first look, Farhan is seen holding a slate which gives out his details of being a prisoner from Lucknow Central jail.

?Lucknow Central? is set in a jail where Farhan is a prisoner, who wants to be a Bhojpuri singer.

Along with Farhan, the film also stars Diana Penty, Gippy Grewal, Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.

The flick is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is slated to release on September 15.

