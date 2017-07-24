Farhan Akhar is a Bhojpuri prisoner in 'Lucknow Central'

Headlines

Wordle 775 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 3

DNA TV Show: Honey from big brand safe to consume? Lab test reveals shocking results

Meet the engineer-turned-banker who heads Rs 1,00,000 crore company

Vivek Agnihotri talks about 'lonely deaths of Bollywood' after Nitin Desai death: 'In the end, everything is...'

Canada PM Justin Trudeau, wife Sophie separate after 18 years of marriage

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA: Heavy depression on success and fame!

Wordle 775 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 3

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

AI imagines DC superheroes in Barbie's signature pink

10 home remedies to relieve constipation

10 low-calorie, high-protein foods for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

DNA: Heavy depression on success and fame!

Nuh Violence: Unrest grips Nuh, Gurugram, WFH mandates for employees. Top 10 points

Hardik credits Kohli for his blistering 70*, favors resting Rohit and Virat in 3rd ODI | IND vs WI

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Vivek Agnihotri talks about 'lonely deaths of Bollywood' after Nitin Desai death: 'In the end, everything is...'

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Anand Mahindra's 'this hero is 57' comment on Jawan's song: 'Life is so short...'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Farhan Akhar is a Bhojpuri prisoner in 'Lucknow Central'

Lucknow Central?

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2017, 04:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The first look of Farhan Akhtar?s upcoming movie ?Lucknow Central? is out and it looks really interesting.

The film?s lead star Farhan Akhtar shared the first look of the movie on Twitter.

He took to Twitter and wrote, ?Ye hai Kishan Mohan Girhotra .. jail mein isse ???? bulaate hain. #LucknowCentral #firstlook #15september2017. Ye hai Kishan Mohan Girhotra .. jail mein isse ????bulaate hain. #LucknowCentral #firstlook #15september2017.?

In the first look, Farhan is seen holding a slate which gives out his details of being a prisoner from Lucknow Central jail.

?Lucknow Central? is set in a jail where Farhan is a prisoner, who wants to be a Bhojpuri singer.

Along with Farhan, the film also stars Diana Penty, Gippy Grewal, Deepak Dobriyal, Ronit Roy and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.

The flick is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is slated to release on September 15.

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Zoya Akhtar reveals she was trolled for delay in Made In Heaven season 2: 'No matter what I post...'

Akshay Kumar postpones OMG 2 trailer launch out of respect for late art director Nitin Desai: 'This is a huge loss'

Meet IITian who cracked UPSC twice, became IAS officer, used social media for preparation, bagged AIR...

Meet India's richest billionaire in service sector who co-founded Rs 99,278 crore company, his net worth is...

Made in Rs 20-crore, this track is most expensive song in Indian cinema; and it’s not Zinda Banda, Oo Antava, or Ajooba

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Vikram Bhatt's to-be son-in-law Varun Sarda, who built a Rs 20-crore travel company from Rs 6 lakh investment

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

In pics: From Aadiya to Veda, all grandchildren of Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE