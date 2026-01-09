Farah Khan turns 61: A look at 5 lesser-known facts about the choreographer-turned-director

Bollywood choreographer and director Farah Khan turns 61 today. Known for her candid personality and multi-talented career, she has worked with Bollywood and international stars, directed hit films, acted in cameos, and continues to inspire with her journey from early struggles to industry success.

Choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan celebrates her 61st birthday today. Known for her vivacious personality and candid nature, Farah has carved a special place for herself in Bollywood over the decades. Despite the glitz and glamour, her journey to success was marked by determination and hard work.

Early Struggles and Rise to Fame

Farah’s entry into the film industry wasn’t straightforward. After the tragic loss of her father due to alcoholism, she had to take responsibility for her family at a young age. Starting with choreography in local college productions, her big break came when legendary choreographer Saroj Khan stepped away from Aamir Khan’s ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’, giving Farah her first major opportunity. Her talent soon made her one of the most sought-after choreographers in Bollywood.

Multi-Faceted Talent

Farah Khan’s creativity extends beyond choreography. She made her acting debut in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, playing a playful character opposite Kajol, and has since appeared in cameo roles in multiple films. As a director, she made history as the second woman nominated for Best Director at Filmfare for her film ‘Main Hoon Na’.

Her versatility also includes hosting television talk shows and judging popular dance reality series, making her one of the most multi-talented figures in the industry.

Collaborations with Bollywood and Beyond

Over the years, Farah has built close bonds with several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Akshay Kumar, who often celebrate her special days with her. Her choreography has also transcended borders. She directed international stars like Kylie Minogue for the song ‘Chiggy Wiggy’ in the film Blue and even choreographed Shakira for an MTV awards performance at New York’s Radio City Music Hall in 2006.

Lesser-Known Facts

Despite her fearless public persona, Farah has a well-known fear of needles. She also shares her birthday with cousin Farhan Akhtar, adding a familial connection to the celebrations. Her journey from local college productions to Bollywood’s big stage proves her dedication and resilience.

Personal Life

Farah is married to Shirish Kunder and enjoys a happy family life with her three children. Known for her bubbly and carefree personality, she continues to inspire both peers and fans alike with her energy, talent, and relentless drive.

Farah Khan’s journey is a testament to passion and perseverance, making her one of the most admired figures in Indian cinema.