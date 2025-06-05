After making him act alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan in an ad, Farah Khan is now taking her personal cook Dilip on his first-ever international trip.

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker Farah Khan’s cook Dilip has become an internet favourite. Her cooking vlogs on her YouTube channel have garnered a huge fan base on social media, with Dilip taking the limelight with his grounded appearance and witty one-liners. The duo often engage in fun banter, taking sly digs at each other to inject humour, however, it is evident that Farah has indeed made his cook a star. After making him act alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan in an ad, she is now taking Dilip on his first-ever international trip.

On Thursday, Farah and Dilip were captured at Mumbai Airport making their way towards the terminal. That’s when the duo indulged in a fun conversation with paps who were stationed at the airport to click their pictures. It was revealed that she was taking him abroad, and Dilip was seen distributing sweets to the paps. With cameras turning towards Dilip, Farah made a playful gesture by moving away from the frame, and quipped, “Bhot Achcha, Solo chaiye solo lelo bhai, main hatt jaati hu (Very good, take his solo picture, I will get out of the way).”