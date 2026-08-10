Farah Khan shuts down 'biased host' claims, asks Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra: 'Have we ever met before?'

Farah Khan denied 'biased host' allegations in Lock Upp 2, saying she didn't know Shreya Kalra was a Qyuki creator until 2 weeks after the show started.

Filmmaker Farah Khan has addressed claims that she favoured Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra during the show. In a new food vlog, Farah said she did not know about Shreya's connection with Qyuki before the show started.

Farah questions Shreya

After the finale, Farah went to Shreya's house and had a video conversation with her and her family. She said, 'I want to ask on record, Shreya, have we ever met before, before I saw you on stage?' In response, Shreya said, 'No, never.' Farah went on to describe the origins of the rumours. 'Mereko 2 hafte ke baad pata chala kyunki people began accusing me of being a biased host. 'Why? Because iski bhi YouTube company Qyuki hai aur meri bhi Qyuki hai,' she said.

She explained that there are about 70 content developers on Qyuki. She contacted Qyuki Digital Media's Chief Innovation Officer, Sagar Gokhale, after learning of the accusations. 'Oh, Shreya is from Qyuki,' I said to Sagar Gokhale over the phone. He responded, 'Yeah, she is our creator for a long time,' to which Farah replied, 'I didn't know about it.' 'To main kaise biased thi tere liye?" she asked Shreya bluntly. 'Meri to maari hi gayi hai,' Shreya laughed in response. Aapne mujhe first week mein bhi chillaya, jab main kuch acha karti tab bhi chillaya hai. Hi hai waise, chillaya.'To everyone saying she's biased toward Shreya, here you go' was the caption posted on social media alongside the video of the exchange.

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Lock Upp 2 results

Shreya Kalra won the trophy and Rs 1 lakh in prize money at the conclusion of Lock Upp 2. The first runner-up was Shivangi Joshi, followed by Yogesh Rawat. Before presenting the show, Farah denied rumours that she was aware of Shreya's affiliation with Qyuki. According to her, the uproar didn't begin until viewers connected Qyuki to them.