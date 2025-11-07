Farah Khan schools Kajol with her calm response to ‘relevance’ remark; netizens call her 'green flag of Bollywood'

While Kajol's remark on 'relevance' did not sit well with many online users, Farah’s response stole everyone's heart.

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna have once again found themselves at the centre of online criticism. Recently, Bollywood director and choreographer Farah Khan appeared alongside Ananya Panday on Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle, where Kjol's remark about Farah “believing in and staying relevant” over the years sparked online backlash. However, Farah’s witty response earned widespread praise.

Farah Khan's response to Kajol's 'relevance remark'

The clip from the show that is circulating online shows Kajol saying, “And you are relevant till today, and at least you believe that you are relevant.” Farah replied, “Yeah, see I don’t like that word, Kajol, because I feel every person is relevant in some way or the other, even if you’re not working.”

When Kajol tried to clarify her statement, saying, “I mean that when you feel like you are relevant,” Farah added, “So I always felt I’m relevant to my children or to my husband or to my mum or, you know, even I think that’s a bad word somehow, no? It puts down people who are not going out and working actively.”

While Kajol's remark on 'relevance' did not sit well with many online users, Farah’s response stole everyone's heart.

Online reactions:

One user wrote, “Farah Khan is the greenest flag of Bollywood.” Another said, “Loved what Farah said here. Kajol made a huge mistake by agreeing to do this show. Hope this doesn’t affect her legacy in the long run.” Another commented, “Loved how Farah shut her down — they finally got a taste of their own medicine.” Another user wrote, “At this point, they should decide not to release further episodes. Everyone can’t be Karan Johar.”

Farah Khan's recent work

Farah recently choreographed Gafoor from Aryan Khan’s first film ''The Ba**ds of Bollywood'', featuring Tamannaah Bhatia. She is also busy with her popular cooking vlogs.

