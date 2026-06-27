Farah Khan says she can't tell if Shirish Kunder is 'her son or husband', know why

Farah Khan joked that Shirish Kunder's makeover makes him look so young she mistakes him for their son. She also opened up about how marriage changes over time.

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has opened up about her 22-year marriage with husband Shirish Kunder, sharing a light-hearted story about his recent makeover and speaking honestly about how love evolves.

Farah jokes about Shirish's new look

Fans were recently astonished by Shirish Kunder's remarkable makeover, which included a toned body, a chic haircut, and a sharper appearance. His photos went viral on social media right away. Farah made a joke regarding Shirish's recent appearance on Shekhar Suman's chat show Shekhar Tonite, saying that he appears so youthful today that she occasionally confuses him for their son, Czar.

She said about her son, 'Shirish toh ab young aur handsome hogaya. Voh aur mera beta dono same height ke hain. Jab raat ko so rahi hoti hoon ya bedroom mein koi aata hai toh I can't make out Czar aaya hai ya Shirish aaya hai.' She then added with a laugh, 'But if the person comes and hugs me, I know it's my son.'

Also read: FIFA World Cup 2026 becomes highest-scoring tournament ever, breaks Qatar 2022 record

Romance changes with time

Farah also talked candidly about how love evolves after more than 20 years of dating. She acknowledged that their relationship no longer revolves primarily around romance. 'Yeh sabki hi shikayat hai,' she said. We really desire something when we are dating, but when we obtain it, we appreciate alag cheezon mein hoti hai and khatam ho jaati hai.'

Farah clarified that she now appreciates Shirish for being a loving father and spouse. 'I value Shirish for other things now as a father and someone who looks after the whole family,' she continued. Shirish ke bina humara ghar nahi chal sakta. I cannot function without him.'