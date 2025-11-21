Farah Khan says Bigg Boss 19 is slowly becoming the Gaurav Khanna show: ‘The more toxic it gets...'

The last few weeks have witnessed the elimination of some of the strongest contestants, including Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj.

Farah Khan, a passionate Bigg Boss watcher, often joins the show as a Weekend Ka Vaar host. She also hosts contestants on her vlogs, which she shares on her YouTube channel. During her recent conversation with Soha Ali Khan on her podcast, she was asked about who she thinks will lift the Bigg Boss 19 trophy. To that, Farah initially refused to take any name, but later she said that her favourite contestant is Gaurav Khanna.

“I don't know whether I am allowed to say it because I don't like to say it. Because I am so close to Bigg Boss and I go and host it so often that I don't like to skew opinion in any which way,” Farah Khan said.

She went on to add that her prediction from last year's came true when she said Karanveer Mehra would win the show. She said, “I feel this time now it is becoming the Gaurav Khanna show. Because everyone is ganging up on him and he is holding his own very well. He is dignified and he is not abusive. He is playing well and that is clearly getting to everyone else who are getting quite toxic. The more toxic it gets the more entertainment we have.”

The last few weeks have witnessed the elimination of some of the strongest contestants, including Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj. Mridul Tiwari was also out. The remaining contestants, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Malik, Ashnoor Kaur, Farrhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Kunikaa Sadanand, Malti Chahar and Praneet More, are playing their best games to win the Bigg Boss 19 trophy.

