HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Farah Khan's cook Dilip says his biopic will be titled Cook Bana Crorepati, she suggests hilarious alternative name - Watch

Farah Khan’s cook Dilip Mukhiya has become an internet sensation through her YouTube cooking videos. His rise from a humble cook to a popular social media personality inspired a biopic titled Yeh Hoga Aa, showcasing his journey, struggles and growing fan love.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 09, 2026, 02:31 PM IST

Dilip Mukhiya, who has worked with Farah Khan as her personal chef for many years, has won over audiences through his authentic comic delivery and his appealing personality. The YouTube cooking vlogs of Farah introduced viewers to Dilip, who became a popular figure through his humorous comments, his relaxed personality and his authentic behaviour. The initial cooking videos, which started as simple content, developed into a viral phenomenon that established him as one of the most famous chef personalities on social media platforms.

Biopic Plans: 'Cook Bana Crorepati'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Dilip's life story, which began with his modest origins, has developed into an inspiring biographical film. He disclosed that the film will be named 'Cook Bana Crorepati', which demonstrates how an ordinary person can achieve fame through talent and dedication. The movie will present his complete life story, which includes his personal challenges, achievements and his journey to becoming an online star who has millions of fans.

Farah Khan’s hilarious suggestion:

During a recent vlog, as Farah showed Dilip a new entertainment app, he joked about the biopic title, leaving her amused. The show 'Gold Digger' became her humorous suggestion when she demonstrated that it could be his upcoming project, which activated both of them to start laughing and joking with each other.

Farah Khan’s support for Dilip:

Farah has been a major support in Dilip’s professional and personal life. In her discussion with Soha Ali Khan, she disclosed that her YouTube channel helped him achieve professional success and financial growth. 'I send his children to English-medium schools and put one son through a culinary diploma course,' she said. Farah helped him eliminate all his financial obligations because she said, 'He had a lot of debt. One year went just in paying it off, and I told him, 'You can't take loans on interest anymore.' I have cleared all his debts.' She demonstrates her guidance and affection for him through her help with brand partnerships and his home-building activities.

Also read: Dhurandhar's Shararat-fame Ayesha Khan raises concerns over misuse of AI: 'You have made a whole app to sexualise women'

The Internet’s favourite cook:

Dilip has achieved greater recognition than his social media presence. His videos with Farah became widely popular, which resulted in fans instantly recognising him. Farah even joked that he has become the ‘Shah Rukh Khan of cooks’. His public image as a well-liked figure remains strong because audiences appreciate his genuine personality, humble nature and his ability to make them laugh.

