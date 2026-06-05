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Farah Khan recalls hilarious moment when Varun Dhawan's mother mistook her husband Shirish Kunder for Sohail Khan's son Nirvan Khan

Farah Khan shared a funny incident where Varun Dhawan’s mother mistakenly identified Shirish Kunder as Nirvan Khan and even made a playful remark during a separate meeting.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jun 05, 2026, 05:58 PM IST

Farah Khan recalls hilarious moment when Varun Dhawan's mother mistook her husband Shirish Kunder for Sohail Khan's son Nirvan Khan
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Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan recently shared a funny incident involving Varun Dhawan’s mother, Karuna Dhawan, popularly known as Laali Dhawan. The amusing anecdote came up during a cooking vlog featuring filmmaker David Dhawan and the cast of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Laali Dhawan’s case of mistaken identity:

While doing the vlog, Farah kind of reminded everyone about this time she went to a party which was hosted by actor Chunky Panday along with her husband, filmmaker and editor Shirish Kunder. She said the place was kind of dimly lit, so I guess that’s what started the whole thing, because then it turned into a hilarious kind of misunderstanding.

As she laughed and retold it, Farah shared that Laali Dhawan walked up to Shirish and started talking to him, like, she actually assumed he was Nirvan Khan, the son of actor Sohail Khan. And then, she even asked him something like Why did his mother never come to the gathering. Honestly, that question just left Shirish totally baffled. He apparently replied that, no, his mother hadn’t been invited to the party, because, well, he had no idea what she meant. Only later did the confusion unravel, and then everyone was amused.

Also read: Esha Deol calls brother Bobby Deol ‘finest actor’ after watching Bandar: ‘You are in the best form ever’

Another funny encounter:

Farah also talked about one more really memorable run-in with Laali Dhawan. She said that they used to meet at a salon, and there Varun’s mother just kind of candidly mentioned how she looked, not in a sweet way at first but like straight up.

As Farah told it, Laali told her that she was looking bloated and she lightly joked, like, 'were you drinking?' you know. Farah then laughed and said she hadn’t been drinking at all; she had only been eating, so the whole thing turned into this funny, awkward little memory you can’t really forget 

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