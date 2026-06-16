Farah Khan jokes about Akshay Kumar’s helicopter travel during Tees Maar Khan shoot: 'Main paise kha gaya?'

Farah Khan revealed that Akshay Kumar flew to the Tees Maar Khan set by helicopter every day and still arrived on time, sparking a humorous conversation about the film's budget years later.

Actor Akshay Kumar's was always known as one of the most punctual actors in his work. And his dedication during the filming of Tees Maar Khan has become the subject of a fun behind-the-scenes story. Director Farah Khan recently revealed that the actor used to travel to the film’s set by helicopter every day, leaving everyone surprised.

Akshay Kumar’s unusual journey to the set

Farah Khan recalled their time filming Tees Maar Khan in Malshej Ghat during a recent promotional discussion for Bhoot Bangla with Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan, and Rajpal Yadav. Co-actor Farah said the cast and crew stayed near the shooting location because it was about a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Mumbai. Moreover, Akshay followed a completely different routine. And also, he doesn't stay near the set after the shoot ends; he always returns home every evening after shooting and still arrives before everyone else the next morning. Farah also recalled 'We had an 8 am call time every day. Everyone stayed there, but Akshay would go home after pack-up and return by 7:45 am'

The Helicopter Revelation

Rajpal Yadav was really shocked by the story. When Farah and Akshay saw his face, they started teasing him. They asked Rajpal Yadav how he thought the actor did it. Rajpal Yadav did not know the answer. So Akshay told him. The actor went by helicopter. Farah said it was the time she saw someone use a helicopter like a regular taxi. Even with such a fancy way to travel, Farah said Akshay is always on time and does his job well.

Also read: Prakash Padukone reveals how Deepika and Ranveer are raising daughter Dua: 'Both families are also present to help'

Exchange over the film’s budget

Akshay said that his travelling did not cause any problems for anyone because he was the producer. Farah made a joke that he used up all of her money on helicopter rides. 'He spent all my money,' she said. Akshay said, 'Did I really spend all the money? You made the money from that film!' Akshay and Farah ended up laughing about the money they made from the film. Akshay and Farah were talking about the film's money.