Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan finally gives back to Abhinav Kashyap on Weekend Ka Vaar: 'Kaam mila kya...'

India welcomes Canadian foreign minister Anita Anand's visit: 'Will help build...'

Farah Khan gets Mayor of Toronto Olivia Chow to groove on Shah Rukh Khan's song; video goes viral; WATCH

Kantara Chapter 1 box office Day 11: Rishabh Shetty's film continues its winning streak, outperforms Prabhas' Baahubali and Salaar; earns Rs...

RG Kar victim's father slams Mamata Banerjee over Durgapur gang-rape: 'CM should issue...'

IND vs WI: Did India plan to bat again in 2nd Test? Coach finally reveals truth about follow-on strategy

Shah Rukh Khan compares Salman Khan's love life to THIS film: 'Ek aadmi hai jo apni patni...'

Who is Anmol? Indian-origin truck driver arrested by ICE in US' Oklahoma, who had 'No Name Given’ license

Amid Deepika Padukone's work shift row, Abhishek Bachchan reveals THIS actor works for 8 hours in old viral clip

China defends rare earth export curbs, risks global tech stability

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India welcomes Canadian foreign minister Anita Anand's visit: 'Will help build...'

India welcomes Canadian foreign minister Anita Anand: 'Will help build...'

Farah Khan gets Mayor of Toronto Olivia Chow to groove on Shah Rukh Khan's song; video goes viral; WATCH

Farah Khan gets Mayor of Toronto Olivia Chow to groove on Shah Rukh Khan's song;

Kantara Chapter 1 box office Day 11: Rishabh Shetty's film continues its winning streak, outperforms Prabhas' Baahubali and Salaar; earns Rs...

Kantara Chapter 1 box office Day 11: Rishabh Shetty's film outperforms Baahubali

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Farah Khan gets Mayor of Toronto Olivia Chow to groove on Shah Rukh Khan's song; video goes viral; WATCH

A video from the Diwali celebration event in Toronto has resurfaced, and it shows Farah in her element pulling off the moves which she had choreographed for her directorial.Olivia Chow fully enjoyed her time on stage dancing to the song. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan with Deepika Padukone.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 12:05 AM IST | Edited by : Varsha Agarwal

Farah Khan gets Mayor of Toronto Olivia Chow to groove on Shah Rukh Khan's song; video goes viral; WATCH
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As winter sets in the Canadian landscape, choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan brought the cultural warmth of Bollywood and Diwali to one of its metropolises.

During a recent event, she shook a leg with the Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. The two danced to a song from the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Om Shanti Om’.

A video from the Diwali celebration event in Toronto has resurfaced, and it shows Farah in her element pulling off the moves which she had choreographed for her directorial.

Olivia Chow fully enjoyed her time on stage dancing to the song. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan with Deepika Padukone. The film is set against the backdrop of the Bollywood film industry, the story blends themes of love, betrayal, and reincarnation.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Om Prakash Makhija (played by SRK) a junior artist in 1970s Mumbai, falls in love with superstar Shantipriya (played by Deepika) unaware that she is secretly married to producer Mukesh Mehra.

When Mukesh kills her in a staged fire, Om dies trying to save her. He is later reborn as Om Kapoor, a successful actor who gradually recalls his past life and seeks justice for Shantipriya’s murder. The film combines melodrama, humour, and self-referential satire, celebrating the excesses and nostalgia of Hindi cinema.

The film featured chart-topping music by Vishal and Shekhar with elaborate visuals, and was a major box-office hit and became one of Bollywood’s defining films of the 2000s.

It clashed at the box-office with ‘Saawariya’, which was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and marked the debut of Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor. ‘Om Shanti Om’ completely washed out ‘Saawariya’ at the box-office during Diwali. After 18 years, the choreographer-director once again celebrated Diwali in a poetic way on Canadian soil.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been edited by DNA staff but is directly published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Spineless' Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Vikrant Massey brutally trolled for starring in PM Modi's promotional song, netizens say 'won't be watching your film'
Varun, Rajkummar, Vikrant brutally trolled for starring in PM Modi's song
Rajasthan SHOCKER: Five family members, including 4 children, found dead in Sikar; suicide by consuming poison suspected
Rajasthan SHOCKER: Five family members, including 4 children, found dead
IND vs WI: Shubman Gill’s maiden home Test ton fuels India’s dominance in Delhi; takes him past Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in WTC run charts
IND vs WI: Shubman Gill’s maiden home Test ton fuels India’s dominance in Delhi;
Reliance Power issues BIG statement after CFO's arrest: 'Wish to clarify that Anil Ambani...'
Reliance Power's BIG statement after CFO's arrest: 'Wish to clarify that...'
Disha Patani Reveals Hair Care Routine: Old-school remedies for strong, luscious hair
Disha Patani Reveals Hair Care Routine: Old-school remedies for strong, luscious
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE