Farah Khan defends Raj Kundra, hits back at netizen accusing him of ‘disrespecting’ Shilpa Shetty: 'You should not...'

Bollywood filmmaker and YouTuber Farah Khan recently stood up for Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, after a viewer criticised his appearance in her vlog. Farah had visited Shilpa and Raj’s Mumbai home to film her latest episode, where she and Shilpa cooked Moong Dal Payasam.

Raj joined them in the video and spoke about his new Punjabi film, Mehar. The vlog quickly racked up lakhs of views and likes, but one comment stood out. A viewer from Nepal wrote, "Namaste from Nepal just one humble request: your show is so popular for simplicity, authenticity and trustworthiness! Please don’t let controversial personalities use your show as a springboard for them to land in a place which they even don’t deserve to be in."

The same user added, "Mr. Kundra has created a controversial image for disrespectfully using Shilpa Shetty image for all wrong reasons ! Women should be respected in all levels and the act of Mr. kundra was just opposite ! So please make all women feel proud by introducing personalities who are respected in society for whatever work they do."

Farah didn’t ignore the criticism and replied directly, "Unlike you'll I don’t judge people by what I read.. I decide that after I spend time with them.. u should not believe everything written.. lots is exaggerated."

Raj Kundra has been involved in several controversies over the years. Recently, the Mumbai police issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against both Shilpa Shetty and Raj in connection with a Rs 60 crore cheating case.