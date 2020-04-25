Fans trend #SooraraiPottru on Twitter after theatre owners reportedly decide to ban Suriya's movies

Reports of Kollywood actor Suriya facing a ban from theatre owners made rounds of the internet and soon his fans trended his upcoming movie 'Soorarai Pottru' on Twitter to show their support towards the actor. 'Soorarai Pottru' became the third highest trend on Twitter.

Fans shared tweets of 'Soorarai Pottru' posters and stills from the teaser. Many other followers of Suriya even went on to post generic tweets and images of the actor with #SooraraiPottru in English and Tamil.

Take a look:

into 3rd in India with 38K+ tweets Make it to TOP !!@Suriya_offl #SooraraiPottru pic.twitter.com/7hEUUXhvcB — Suriya Fans Trends (@Suriya_Trends) April 25, 2020

He is the only hero who has potential to do movie like SooraraiPottru which demands many getups in its teaser itself ! @Suriya_offl #SooraraiPottru twitter.com/89x5GFz4q8 — Suriya Fans Rage (@SuryaFansRage) April 25, 2020

One More selfie of @suriya_offl With his Anbaana Brothers & Sisters!!SooraraiPottru pic.twitter.com/PWUcROu7gb — Suriya Fans Club (@SuriyaFansClub) April 25, 2020

Theatre owners, according to a report on The News Minute, imposed a ban on Suriya after the actor took a call as a producer. His production company 2D Entertainment agreed to release wife Jyothika's film 'Pon Magal Vandhal' directly on the online streaming platform Amazon Prime for Rs. 9 crore.

The General Secretary of Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association, Panneerselvam reportedly released a video, in which he was heard saying, “The rule is that movies that have been produced for theatres must be released on streaming platforms only after they are first released in movie theatres. This producer has flouted this rule and has given his movie to an OTT platform. We condemn it strongly. We contacted the producer and told him not to do this, but he didn’t listen to us. Hence we have told him to release all the movies his company produces and all the movies related to him, directly on OTT platforms. It is our collective stand that we don’t need those movies.”