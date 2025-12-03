FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Fans scream ‘Krish Kapoor is back’ as they spot Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday with his swanky bike, WATCH

Dressed in an all-black outfit, the Saiyaara actor can be seen getting on his swanky bike.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Dec 03, 2025, 06:02 PM IST

Fans scream ‘Krish Kapoor is back’ as they spot Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday with his swanky bike, WATCH
TRENDING NOW

Ahaan Panday's fever is at its peak and shows no signs of cooling down. The actor, who made his debut with Mohit Suri's love story 'Saiyaara' alongside Aneet Padda, became an overnight Gen Z sensation and was recently spotted around the city by paparazzi as he left the venue. 

Dressed in an all-black outfit, the Saiyaara actor can be seen getting on his swanky bike. The video quickly went viral, reminding his fans of Krish Kapoor's uncomfortable character. 

Watch the video here: 

 

 

Social media reactions

One user wrote, ''Wow... That's a great lesson, koi real life me helmet pehenta hai... Great.'' Another user said, ''He got his hands on the new model, damnn... in real life it looks amazing.'' A third user commented, ''Krrish Kapoor in Character of Saiyaara yet. Another wrote, ''“Handsome hunk.''

Ahaan Panday recently received the Gen-Z Icon of the Year 2025 award, where he looked stylish in another all-black outfit, and this time he opted for a sleek bandhgala.

Upcoming project

On the work front, Ahaan is gearing up for his upcoming action-packed film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Also read: Who is Nupur Sanon? Kriti Sanon's sister who will soon marry Stebin Ben in big-fat Indian wedding at Udaipur, she has worked with Akshay Kumar in...

 

