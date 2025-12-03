IND vs SA: Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad create history; break legendary ODI record set by Sachin Tendulkar and Dinesh Karthik
Tatkal Ticket Booking: Indian Railways introduces BIG change for tickets at reservation counters; check details here
Meet Sheetal Nidimoru, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sister-in-law, Raj Nidimoru's sister, has three sons, works as business coach in...
After Op Sindoor success, India eyes Russia's S-500 days ahead of Putin's visit, know features, significance
After Op Sindoor success, India eyes Russia's S-500 days ahead of Putin's visit, know features, significance
Cyclone Ditwah: Chennai battered by heavy rains as storm stalls near Tamil Nadu coast, check updates
Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya to return with T20I series vs South Africa: Check full squad
Fans scream ‘Krish Kapoor is back’ as they spot Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday with his swanky bike, WATCH
Bumper placements: This IIT sets new record with over 600 job offers on 1st day, check details
IND vs SA: Virat Kohli scripts new milestone with 84th international century, extends record for most back-to-back ODI hundreds
ENTERTAINMENT
Dressed in an all-black outfit, the Saiyaara actor can be seen getting on his swanky bike.
Ahaan Panday's fever is at its peak and shows no signs of cooling down. The actor, who made his debut with Mohit Suri's love story 'Saiyaara' alongside Aneet Padda, became an overnight Gen Z sensation and was recently spotted around the city by paparazzi as he left the venue.
Dressed in an all-black outfit, the Saiyaara actor can be seen getting on his swanky bike. The video quickly went viral, reminding his fans of Krish Kapoor's uncomfortable character.
One user wrote, ''Wow... That's a great lesson, koi real life me helmet pehenta hai... Great.'' Another user said, ''He got his hands on the new model, damnn... in real life it looks amazing.'' A third user commented, ''Krrish Kapoor in Character of Saiyaara yet. Another wrote, ''“Handsome hunk.''
Ahaan Panday recently received the Gen-Z Icon of the Year 2025 award, where he looked stylish in another all-black outfit, and this time he opted for a sleek bandhgala.
On the work front, Ahaan is gearing up for his upcoming action-packed film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.
Also read: Who is Nupur Sanon? Kriti Sanon's sister who will soon marry Stebin Ben in big-fat Indian wedding at Udaipur, she has worked with Akshay Kumar in...