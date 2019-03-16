Fans have a special request for R Madhavan's 'Rocketry' after Nambi Naryanan receives Padma Bhushan

R. Madhavan started receiving a very special request from his fans after Nambi Narayan, whose biopic is being directed by Madhavan, was honoured with Padma bhushan

It was a bright day for India today as we woke up to some deserving candidates receiving the Padma Awards. Manoj Bajpayee, who worked in various films over the years, received the award without any controversial comments. He was satisfied with the award and so were we. Social worker Saalumarada Timmakka blessed the President Ram Nath Kovind after he honoured her with the highest award. Meanwhile ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan, who was even imprisoned after being declared a fraud, was also awarded today.

Actor R. Madhavan, who is making a film on the life of this scientist, was extremely proud and honoured of the moment. He thanked all those who understood the whole history of Nambi Narayan. Meanwhile other fans had a special wish for Madhavan.

R. Madhavan has turned a director with his upcoming film, a biopic of scientist Nambi Narayan. The film is titled Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. After seeing the moment of Narayan receiving the highest honour - the Padma bhushan - Madhavan fans simultaneously asked the actor to include the whole receiving of the award as the end credit scene in his movie.

See some of the fan tweets here:

@ActorMadhavan sir will u have this in t end credits of t movie..??



Love to c

Honouring t #livinglegend

@ActorMadhavan bro , Hope you will add this scene in your directorial movie #Rocketry as a final touch. Much awaiting for the release.Kindly consider this anna.#NambiNarayanan

Apart from the three names mentioned, sportspeople Gautam Gambhir, Sunil Chhetri and 54 others were also honoured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, minister of home affairs Rajnath Singh and others graced the special occasion of the day.