Fans have a special request for R Madhavan's 'Rocketry' after Nambi Naryanan receives Padma Bhushan

Headlines

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Rohit Sharma gives key injury updates on Axar Patel and Shreyas Iyer ahead of Australia ODI series

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Pakistan reclaim No 1 ODI ranking despite India winning Asia Cup final

Wordle 821 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 18

Foods to avoid before sleeping

10 fruits that you should not eat after dinner

6 times when Deepika Padukone set major fashion goals in bodycon outfits

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

India gets the world class convention centre Yashobhoomi, must know facts about the mega centre

Asia Cup 2023: India wins 8th Asia Cup title; bags biggest ever victory in ODI history | IND VS SL

Asia Cup 2023: Siraj's six-wicket spell against Sri Lanka rewrites history, know about records broken

Watch: Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring Ganpati home

Vicky Kaushal drops adorable photo of hugging his 'cuteipaai' mother, fans call them 'the cutest'

Kolkata court issues arrest warrant against Zareen Khan in 2018 cheating case

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Fans have a special request for R Madhavan's 'Rocketry' after Nambi Naryanan receives Padma Bhushan

R. Madhavan started receiving a very special request from his fans after Nambi Narayan, whose biopic is being directed by Madhavan, was honoured with Padma bhushan

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 16, 2019, 08:46 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

It was a bright day for India today as we woke up to some deserving candidates receiving the Padma Awards. Manoj Bajpayee, who worked in various films over the years, received the award without any controversial comments. He was satisfied with the award and so were we. Social worker Saalumarada Timmakka blessed the President Ram Nath Kovind after he honoured her with the highest award. Meanwhile ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan, who was even imprisoned after being declared a fraud, was also awarded today.

Actor R. Madhavan, who is making a film on the life of this scientist, was extremely proud and honoured of the moment. He thanked all those who understood the whole history of Nambi Narayan. Meanwhile other fans had a special wish for Madhavan.

R. Madhavan has turned a director with his upcoming film, a biopic of scientist Nambi Narayan. The film is titled Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. After seeing the moment of Narayan receiving the highest honour - the Padma bhushan - Madhavan fans simultaneously asked the actor to include the whole receiving of the award as the end credit scene in his movie.

See some of the fan tweets here:

Apart from the three names mentioned, sportspeople Gautam Gambhir, Sunil Chhetri and 54 others were also honoured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, minister of home affairs Rajnath Singh and others graced the special occasion of the day.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    Happy Vishwakarma Puja 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes and to share with your loved ones

    Hartalika Teej 2023: 5 mouth-watering traditional sweet recipes to relish on the festival

    Weather update: IMD issues ‘yellow’ alert for Mumbai; ‘orange’ alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Dhule

    IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, playing XI for Asia Cup 2023 final

    Ahead of wedding, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha twin in blue at airport

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Meet Abhishek Ray, Bollywood composer who spent all his money in tiger conservation, turned estate into tiger habitat

    Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

    Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

    Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

    Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE