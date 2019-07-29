Fan war hits an all-time low; Twitter trends #RIPActorVijay in India despite actor being hale and hearty

Fans often prove that Twitter works on their power. Fanclubs ask the members to tweet about a particular topic or incident, and the fans happily oblige for it. Thus with more number of tweets, Twitter starts trending their hastag. A similar incident took place on Monday morning.

Telugu actor Vijay's fans were in for a rude shock when #RIPactorVijay started trending on Twitter. Many users were actually concerned if the actor was okay. Upon further investigation, we got to know that the actor was hale and hearty, and the cheap mischief was initiated by Ajith fans.

Thala and Thalapathy fans are always at loggerheads, and the death hoax began after new posters of Ajith were released from his upcoming movie Nerkonda Paarvai. The film is a remake of the Bollywood movie Pink. Ajith has stepped into Amitabh Bachchan's shoes for Nerkonda Paarvai. Meanwhile Vijay is awaiting the release of his next film Bigil, which is also often in news for any update.

After the fan war hit an all-time low, the users were undoubtedly upset over the tweet and another hashtag by the name of #LongLiveVijay was used to counter the claims. Cricketer Ashwin Ravichandran came across this clash of the fans and tried to imbibe some sense into them. He tweeted to Twitter directly by writing, "There was an asteroid that missed hitting our planet a few days ago, irregular monsoons hitting different cities, droughts in many parts of our country and very disturbing criminal cases being spoken, but the young generation of our lovey state manage to trend this #RIPactorVIJAY"

There was an asteroid that missed hitting our planet a few days ago, irregular monsoons hitting different cities, droughts in many parts of our country and very disturbing criminal cases being spoken, but the young generation of our lovey state manage to trend this #RIPactorVIJAY — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) July 29, 2019

Both the actors have not yet spoken up on the matter, but it would be great to see Vijay and Ajith open up and greet each other warmly, probably also instilling sense in their fans to behave in a righteous manner the next time.