Fan moment alert! When Anusha Dandekar bumped into Brad Pitt on a flight

Bumping into favourite celebrities is not only sheer happiness for common people but celebrities too. Celebs also have fan moments and they also can't contain their excitement on seeing their favourite stars. A recent one was experienced by Anusha Dandekar. The VJ-actor took to her Instagram page and shared a throwback photo posing with none other than Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Brad Pitt. Anusha bumped into the talented actor while on a flight.

In the photo, Brad is seen smiling and sporting a handsome look wearing a white T-Shirt with a blue jacket. She teamed it up with a cap and black wayfarer shades. While Anusha wore a white tee and a yellow zipper jacket.

Anusha captioned the photo stating, "The time when seat 2A was this... HIM! And seat 3A (me) dies for 10hrs ... side note: He looks good ALL OF THE TIME! Pps... I still get butterflies looking at this picture".

Check out the selfie below:

A few hours back, Anusha had penned a note on her Instagram page after breakup rumours with Karan Kudrra hit the headlines. She wrote, "You can be with me completely on one condition, that I will love me first and you in the second position... I will be happy with you and be your bestest friend... But I will never give up my first love, my spirit, as it will live with me till the end... written by me, Anusha xo For anyone who struggled with self-love! Just know I love you... you need to love you too..."

However, Karan rubbished breakup rumours during an interaction with Bombay Times.