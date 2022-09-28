Search icon
Famous gaming YouTuber Abhiyuday Mishra aka SkyLord dies in road mishap

The young influencer along with other bikers was on the Riders in the wild journey, and a truck hit the YouTuber from the back.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 11:36 PM IST

Abhiuday Mishra

Famous YouTuber influencer Abhiuday Mishra who is also known as SkyLord in Free Fire died after receiving severe injuries in a road accident. Reportedly, Mishra was on an MP Tourism Riding Tour when the incident took place. The YouTuber was rammed by a truck near Sohagpur on the Narmadapuram-Pipariya state highway on Sunday afternoon at around 2 pm.

Abhiyuday, a native of Indore, has 1.49 million on YouTube and 353K subscribers on Instagram. The young influencer along with other bikers was on the Riders in the wild journey, which was sponsored by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, and was flagged off on September 21 from Khajuraho.

As reported by Dainik Bhaskar, on Sunday, while the bikers group was heading towards Madhai, a truck coming from the direction of Pipariya hit the YouTuber from the back, near Sohagpur town on the Narmadapuram-Pipariya highway. Skylord was Critically injured, and he was immediately rushed to a nearby Community Health Center. 

The report further stated that Mishra's condition got worsened after he was shifted to Narmadapuram. After struggling for two days, he succumbed to his wounds while being transported to Bansal Hospital in Bhopal. Abhiyuday had suffered serious injuries on his right leg and thighs.

As per the report of Mirror Now, Umakant Chaudhary, an official of the MP Tourism Board confirmed that the YouTuber had met with an accident in Sohagpur. Report further stated that the Police registered a case against the truck driver, who hit SkyLord.

