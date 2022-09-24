Falguni Pathak opens up on Neha Kakkar's recreation of her song O Sajna, wishes she could take legal action

Neha Kakkar- Falguni Pathak

Singer Falguni Pathak has now openly shared her discontent over Neha Kakkar for recreating her song Maine Payal Hai Chhankai. A few days back Kakkar released her new song O Sajna, which is a rehash of Falguni's original song from 1999.

Soon after the release, several netizens bashed Neha and her team for 'ruining their childhood.' Miffed music lovers took their discontent to social media, and stated that the recreation is a disgrace to the original. Falguni who's known for staying away from any controversy has stepped forward and stated that she wished she could have taken legal action against the newly-released song.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Pathak said, "I feel overwhelmed and touched on receiving so much love from all over for the song, so I had to share their feelings." When the popular singer was asked about taking legal action, she said, "I wish I could but the rights are not with me."

Earlier, Falguni was asked about the negative response to Neha's song, and she said, "I thank all my fans ki ab tak unhe wohi gaana aacha lag raha hai. Kyuki uss mein simplicity thi. Yeh video maine dekha nahi hai... I will watch it. But uss video mein, music, lyrics, picturisation mein simplicity hai. Yeh sab bahut mainey rakhta hai. Shayad wohi logo ko chhuta hoga. Toh yeh sab ka dhyaan rakhna zaroori hai." Pathak further added that songs have been remixed for ages, and there have been good renditions as well. "Remixes toh bahut pehele se ban rahe hai. Aaj bhi ban rahe hai... aur kuch aache bhi hai...aisa nahi hai. Yeh thoda iska dhyaan rakhna zaroori hai."

After seeing Falguni Pathak’s reaction, netizens are all hearts. One of them wrote, “Phalguni Pathak will be my forever queen as she has given me a 90s kid very beautiful dear memories which I cherish so much” The second person said, “Falguni ji,aaj bhi aapke gaane sunkar,cMann ko Shanti milti hai. bhagwaan aapko Swastha rakhe,yahi hum chahne walo ki bhagwaan se prarthana hai.”