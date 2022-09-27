Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Falguni Pathak says remixes can be 'made well' after Neha Kakkar recreates her song, asks 'faltu kyu bana...'

Falguni Pathak expressed disappointment over the O Sajana song sung by Neha Kakkar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 06:11 PM IST

Falguni Pathak says remixes can be 'made well' after Neha Kakkar recreates her song, asks 'faltu kyu bana...'
File Photo

Neha Kakkar hahaseen making after she re-created Falguni Pathak’s iconic song Maine Payal Hai Chankai. Netizens slammed Indian Idol judge for ‘ruruiningthe iconic song and their 'childhood memories.'

Even Falguni expressed her disappointment over the O Sajana song sung by Neha Kakkar. Recently, while speaking to Mirchi Plus, Falguni said she is fine with the remakes if remises are being made well. She stated, “Adapt karo lekin acchi tarike se karo. Remixes ban rahe hai aajkal aur acche bhi ban rahe hai jo humlog bhi stage pe gaate hai. Lekin usko acchi tarah se use karo na. Tum usko faltu kyu bana dete ho (Adapt but do it well. There are so many remixes being made well and even we sing it on stage. But do it well. Why do you spoil it)?”

For the unversed, after O Sajna was released, netizens took to social media and slammed Neha Kakkar for not working on her ‘originals’ and re-creating old songs. Even Falguni Pathak said that she is unhappy with the remake of the song. Meanwhile, speaking to Mid-Day, Dhanashree (who was also featured in the song) said, “We all love this song. We have grown up listening to this song. We still listen to this song every year. When we found out it is being recreated we both got very excited because we know the song is loved by everyone and it will be loved even further if you recreate it. The way our composers Tanishk (Bagchi) Neha, and Jaani, all these guys together, they just made it even better. They have amply justified what they had to."

However, Falguni told Delhi Times, “I got to know about the remixed version three-four days back. The first reaction was not good. I was like, mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi, aisa ho gaya tha. (I was about to puke, it was like that).”

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NIA raids multiple PFI locations in UP's Meerut, Bulandshahr
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.