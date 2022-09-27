Falguni Pathak-Neha Kakkar feud: Netizens share hilarious memes after controversy over Maine Payal Hai Chhankai remake

Falguni Pathak-Neha Kakkar memes/Twitter

Neha Kakkar released her latest song video O Sajna last week, which is the remixed version of the popular 1999 track Maine Payal Hai Chhankai by Falguni Pathak. As soon as the song dropped online, netizens have flooded the internet with hilarious memes over this controversy.

One Twitter user shared the meme from Chiyaan Vikram's Anniyan with the line 'Garud Puraan me iske liye alag saza hai". Another user shared the famous "arey band kar" meme from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with the caption "Me to #NehaKakkar after listening to #OSajna after ruining another 90s Song masterpiece".

Another netizen described compared Roger Federer and Arbaaz Khan to Falguni's original song and Neha's remixed versions, respectively. It has been a running joke on the internet that the Bollywood actor is a doppelganger of the former tennis player who retired recently.

The 53-year-old singer, known as Dandiya Queen, had shared netizens' dissing out O Sajna on her own Instagram Stories. A user wrote "Falguni Pathak re-sharing stories regarding how Neha Kakkar ruined her song be like.." and uploaded the famous "Bol ye rahe hain par shad humare hain" meme photo from 'Chamatkar' scene of 3 Idiots.

One Twitter user, through their meme, even lashed out at T-Series for promoting Neha Kakkar continuously while forgetting about other talented female singers like Falguni Pathak, Rekha Bhardwaj, Alka Yagnik, Sunidhi Chauhan, Asha Bhosle, Sona Mohapatra, Kavita Krishnamurthy, and Shreya Ghoshal.

Falguni Pathak re-sharing stories regarding how Neha Kakkar ruined her song be like...

pic.twitter.com/DyixN4LcDG — Anand (@memesbyanand) September 24, 2022

T-Series recreates #FalguniPathak's iconic song with Neha Kakkar that too days before Navratri



pic.twitter.com/w1EIRfgiqn — Unfiltered Indian (@UnfilteredIND) September 24, 2022

Earlier, Falguni had revealed her shocking first reaction to the remix track saying she was about to puke when she first heard it. She has also added that the remixed version has changed the originality of her track destroying the latter's innocence, feelings, and essence.



While the original track was composed and written by Lalit Sen, the recreated version has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, known for his Bollywood remixes, with additional lyrics by Jaani.