Fake social media followers: Mumbai Police summon Roshan Abbas, Gaurav Kapur

CEO of Chtrbox, Pranay Swaroop is under the radar of Mumbai Police Crime Branch in connection with fake social media followers. Now as per the latest reports, his partner Roshan Abbas and former IPL commentator and host Gaurav Kapur have been summoned by the Mumbai Police. After stating in his statement that he has about 30,000 clients, Mumbai Police Crime Branch again called him for further questioning. However, he refused to visit citing COVID-19 and being understaffed.

As per Zee News reporter, Pranay claimed that the documents about his clients are currently unavailable due to the given reasons. He was supposed to submit the list of his clients with full profile to the police. On Saturday, Pranay was questioned by the Crime Branch under CrPC section 160. Moreover, the Crime Branch also asked him to provide with the details of the company's income from the past four years.

As the case is being developed, the Crime Branch has several questions to Pranay which include - On the official website of Chatrbox, the number of clients mentioned is more than 3.5 lakhs, there is a figure 1,80,000 clients too. Whereas he has given the figure of just 30,000 to the Crime Branch which is almost 10% of what's mentioned on the website.

Crime Branch is also keen on knowing how the rate of influencers has been increased. When the brand ropes in an influencer for a rate, how's the rate fixed? and more such questions.

Every celebrity who has more than 10 million followers on social media are in the radar of Mumbai Crime Branch.