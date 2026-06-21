Fake News Alert! Prakash Raj breaks silence on arrest warrant rumours: 'Sold out fellows must have been badly hurt'

Prakash Raj has dismissed viral claims of arrest warrant issued against him as "fake news." The National Award-winning actor has been one of the most outspoken critics of PM Narendra Modi and BJP.

Reports claiming that a non-bailable arrest warrant had been issued against Prakash Raj went viral on Sunday, sparking widespread speculation online. It was alleged that the Bengaluru Magistrate Court had issued the warrant against the National Award-winning actor after a complaint filed by Dilip Kumar, accusing Pakash Raj of obtaining four voter identity cards under a single name. The viral claims further alleged that non-bailable warrants had been issued against the actor twice in the past, but he failed to appear before the court. As a result, the reports claimed, the court had allegedly issued yet another non-bailable arrest warrant against him.

On Sunday evening, Prakash Raj dismissed these viral claims as "fake news" on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account. The 61-year-old actor shared an image featuring headlines about the alleged arrest warrant and said that those who had "sold themselves out" were busy fabricating false stories about him, adding that they must be suffering a lot to resort to such tactics. "Sold out fellows...Cooking up Fake news and spreading them...Must have been badly hurt (three laughing emojis)...But I am happy I have kept them busy #justasking", the Iruvar actor wrote.

ಸುಳ್ಳುಸುದ್ದಿ ಸ್ರಷ್ಟಿಸುವುದರಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾರ್ಯನಿರತರಾದ ಮಾರಿಕೊಂಡವರು . ಪಾಪ ತುಂಬಾ ನೋವಾಗಿರಬೇಕು … Sold out fellow’s..Cooking up Fake news and spreading them.. Must have been badly hurt.. But I am happy I have kept them busy #justasking . pic.twitter.com/8SBGnRVB4p — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) June 21, 2026

Prakash Raj has been one of the most outspoken critics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, frequently voicing his views on social media and at public events. Over the years, he has criticised the Centre on issues including freedom of speech, communal politics, mob lynchings, and the functioning of democratic institutions. He has also questioned several BJP-led government policies and has often urged citizens to hold those in power accountable, making him a prominent political voice in the Indian film industry.

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