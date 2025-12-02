FACT CHECK: Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal to tie the knot on December 7? Here's what Smriti's brother has said

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal's wedding speculations and controversies has taken over the internet since it was postponed indefinitely. Now fresh reports have claimed that Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's new wedding date has been finalised.

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal's wedding speculations and controversies has taken over the internet since it was postponed indefinitely. The couple was set to tie knot on Novemeber 23, but it was postponed due to a health emergency, as Smriti's father health deteroriated on the day of wedding. However controversy erupted when a choreographer shocking leaked the chats between her and Palash, fueling cheating speculations.

Days after this controversy, Palash made his first public appearance at an airport. Now fresh reports have claimed that Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal's new wedding date has been finalised, and set to be on December 7. However, Smriti's brother has broken silence on this, and stated that their is no truth in these reports but these are mere speculations.