Fact check: Samay Raina appointed as LinkedIn Head of Ethics, amid Bihar-Kashmiri origin row? Here's the truth behind viral claim

Fake screenshot claiming Samay Raina became LinkedIn's Head of Ethics is false; no proof from LinkedIn, claim went viral amid his Bihar-Kashmir roast row on India's Got Latent 2.

A viral screenshot claiming comedian Samay Raina has become LinkedIn's Head of Communications and Ethics is fake. There is no official announcement from LinkedIn and no credible media report to support the claim. The screenshot credits The Daily Ledger and mentions a report dated August 18, but the article could not be traced or verified independently.

Reality check on viral LinkedIn claim

The Daily Ledger is a legitimate newspaper with its headquarters in Canton, Illinois, yet there isn't a piece on Samay Raina on its platform. Additionally, a search of press releases and LinkedIn's official newsroom reveals no such appointment.LinkedIn inventor G Harshith Aditya Varma, whose profile names him as Head of Growth at LinkedInspire, also termed the headline bogus in a LinkedIn post.No confirmation has emerged from Samay Raina either. No such role has been indicated on his verified social media accounts. The screenshot appears to be a satirical post that was circulated as true news amid his ongoing issue.

Why is Samay Raina in the news?

The fake job claim originated from a recent episode of India's Got Latent Season 2, featuring Samay Raina and returning contestant Sharon Verma, who made roast jokes about their regional identities. Samay introduced her, saying, "She's so Bihari, she thinks Ebola means someone said something."Sharon hit back, saying, "Samay is so Kashmiri, he loves getting stoned."Samay then said, "Sharon Verma is a Bihari who came to Mumbai in search of a job. Just Bihari things."To this, Sharon replied, "At least I left my state of my choice." Though it was part of a roast segment, clips of the exchange spread quickly online and drew backlash for stereotyping Bihar and Kashmir.

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Political row over the roast joke

A number of political figures responded to the videos. Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari, actor Manoj Bajpayee, Shiv Sena (UBT) politician Anand Dubey, BJP leader Ram Kadam and Sanjay Nirupam all offered their opinions on the matter. The LinkedIn appointment claim is wholly untrue and has nothing to do with the ongoing controversy around the jokes.