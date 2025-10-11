Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Fact check: Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda under fire for hurting Muslim sentiments? Here's the truth of her old video goes viral showing her...

Saiyaara fame Aneet Padda was recently embroiled in controversy over her old video that alleged she hurt Muslim sentiments. Some social media users criticised her for being disrespectful, while others defended her. 

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Oct 11, 2025, 01:46 PM IST

Fact check: Saiyaara actress Aneet Padda under fire for hurting Muslim sentiments? Here's the truth of her old video goes viral showing her...
Saiyaara fame Aneet Padda was recently embroiled in controversy over her old video that alleged she hurt Muslim sentiments. Some social media users criticised her for being disrespectful, while others defended her. 

What happened?

Aneet's old clip during the shoot of 'Big Girls Don't Cry' resurfaced, leaving social media divided. In the video, the 'Saiyaara actress can be seen crooning the popular Urdu poem ‘Lab Pe Aati Hai Dua’ in a melodic, song-like manner and also grooving to it. A section of users slammed Aneet for hurting Muslim sentiments, calling out her alleged behaviour of ‘mocking’ a religious recitation. 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 


A social media user criticised, saying, “Duniya mein gaane kam padh rahe the kya jo naat pe naach gaa rahe ho?” Another user commented,  “Lagta hai is ko is ki meaning nhi pata …..issi liye y aisa kar rahi hai.”

On the other hand, some social media users stood for Aneet, saying that she didn't intend to hurt sentiments.  “She is not making fun of Muslim naat. What @aneetpadda_ and her friend are making fun of is called bache ki dua by Muhammad Iqbal. It’s a form of poetic dua/prayer. It’s recited in schools mostly,” one fan said. “Mazak kahan udaya? Can’t she have fun?” said another fan, whil adding "This is just poetry."

Aneet Padda on work front

Aneet made her Bollywood debut with a brief role in Salaam Venky. She later appeared in the 2024 Amazon Prime series Big Girls Don’t Cry. She shot to fame with Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, emerging as the rising star of Bollywood. Up next, Aneet has reportedly been roped in for a courtroom drama series, Nyaya, directed by Nitya Mehra. She is set to portray a victim fighting for justice against a spiritual leader. She also has other film projects in the pipeline with YRF, though details are under wraps.

