Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2 : Maheep Kapoor breaks down in reality show's trailer

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, starring Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan, and Neelam Kothari, is back for season 2. The makers and producer of the Netflix series, Karan Johar, revealed the show's trailer on Friday, and it appears that the gang is back with even more drama, rumours, and glitz.

Seema, Maheep, Neelam, and Bhavana arrive in stylish matching black outfits at the beginning of the minute-and-a-half-long trailer. Before Maheep Kapoor could be seen telling her husband, actor Sanjay Kapoor, she was seen with a group of "four adult women" riding bicycles while on vacation.

Check out the trailer:

Along with Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, Karan also made an appearance in the trailer. Badshah, a singer-rapper, was also spotted out on a "date" with Seema. While having a family conversation with her daughter Ananya Panday and husband Chunky Panday, Bhavana is also seen.

Maheep was seen receiving counselling from Karan Johar in a scene, and he asked Maheep, "Why are you brushing your issues with Bhavana under the carpet?" Maheep is seen crying once in the teaser, even though it does not explicitly address the disagreement between the two friends.

The reality show-style documentary Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is made by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment. It centres on the gorgeous BFFs-turned-Bollywood wives Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan, and Neelam Kothari, who are renowned for having a star-studded buddy group that includes interior designer Gauri Khan, wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan. The show also focuses on Seema's private life as well as Maheep, Bhavana, and Neelam's respective marriages to stars Sanjay Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, and Samir Soni.