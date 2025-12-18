FA9LA rapper Flipperachi shares how life has changed after Akshaye Khanna's viral song in Dhurandhar: 'I honestly can't...'
ENTERTAINMENT
Bahraini rapper Flipperachi recently shared how his song FA9LA became a global sensation after being featured in the Bollywood film Dhurandhar. Beyond that scene with Akshaye Khanna, the track became very popular and introduced Flipperachi's music to the global audience.
Flipperachi said he never expected FA9LA to become so popular, especially in India, where most listeners don’t understand Arabic. To put it simply, the song’s catchy beat and energetic rhythm not only caught the eyes of the fans through social media posts but also through the reels, memes and fan videos. He was like, 'Can’t believe this really happened!' The whole film thing opened up new avenues for his career, and he could never have imagined it.
The success of Dhurandhar, starring Akshaye Khanna and other big Bollywood stars, introduced the song to a larger audience. Flipperachi remarked that the worldwide attraction of the film contributed significantly to FA9LA’s popularity among people of varying nationalities and cultural backgrounds. The initial concept of a common hip-hop song got transformed into a huge hit due to the association with the movie.
The story of Flipperachi illustrates the power of films in promoting music to new listeners. The artist's track is still making rounds on various social networks, which is giving him a chance to attract new fans and get new opportunities all over the world. The intersection of his music with Bollywood has indeed transformed his life in a very big way.
Flipperachi's collaboration with FA9LA exemplifies the ability of a film to make a song a worldwide phenomenon, thus conquering languages and cultures. The transition from a mere hip-hop piece to a hit song that is played everywhere resulted in the artist's engagement with Dhurandhar and Akshaye Khanna, who not only gave him global fame but also new possibilities in his music career.