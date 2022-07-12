F3 OTT release: When, where to watch Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej starrer comedy film

Netflix India South/Twitter

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the Telugu comedy film F3: Fun and Frustration starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada in the leading roles was released in cinemas on May 27 to positive reviews and earned around Rs 130 crore at the global box office.

As promised by the makers that the comedy film will only be available for streaming after 8 weeks since its theatrical release, now the details of the OTT release of the film are out. The film will be streaming on both SonyLIV and Netflix India platforms from July 22, as shared by both the streaming giants on their respective social media channels.

Sharing a poster of the film on the night of Tuesday, July 12, the Twitter handle of Netflix India South wrote, "Triple the fun. Triple the funny. Triple the frustration. F3 is coming to Netflix on the 22nd of July in Telugu!".

On the other hand, SonyLIV took to its Twitter account on the evening of Monday, July 11, shared the official trailer of the film, and wrote, "Be prepared for a hilarious journey with @VenkyMama, @IAmVarunTej, @tamannaahspeaks, @hegdepooja and @Mehreenpirzada. Watch F3 on #SonyLIV from 22nd July. #F3OnSonyLIV".

For the unversed, F3 is the standalone sequel of the 2019 comedy film F2 which had the same four stars in the leading roles and is the second film in the Fun and Frustration series. Both the films have been bankrolled by Dil Raju under his production banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.



Pooja Hegde, who is making her Bollywood comeback with Rohit Shetty's comedy film Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh and slated to release on December 23 this year, also stars in F3 in the cameo role as herself in the song Life Ante Itta Vundaala, part of the four songs composed by Devi Sri Prasad for the film.